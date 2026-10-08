AI In Dispute Resolution: The SME Wake-Up Call

Artificial intelligence is reshaping how commercial disputes are conducted, how much they cost, and how fast they develop. If you run a small and medium-sized enterprise, this is no longer a matter to leave solely with your lawyers when disputes land on your desk. Dispute resolution must become part of your core business strategy – starting now.

The cost of fighting disputes is changing fast

Litigation costs have always been driven overwhelmingly by the volume of:

Documents to be reviewed

Correspondence to be analysed

Administrative work and diverted management time required to keep proceedings on track.

There is also the cost of hiring external legal expertise and the length of time litigation often takes.

For businesses, the implications are significant, and AI is upending the equation. Document-heavy disclosure, typically the single largest cost driver in complex commercial proceedings, can now be handled more efficiently and rapidly through AI and purpose-built legal tools. That does not mean disputes will become inexpensive overnight, but it does mean that the cost of pursuing or defending a claim is shifting and the time involved may be curtailed. Cases that were previously uneconomic to run are becoming viable, and business that once relied on the sheer cost of litigation as a tactical deterrent to scare off an opponent may lose that advantage.

AI is also a liability

AI itself is not just a tool, it is also a source of risk, generating a new category of litigation exposure. Businesses that use AI for drafting documents, handling customer communications, and producing internal reports need to be vigilant. If you upload personal or sensitive data into external AI tools without safeguards or accept AI-generated content at face value without appropriate human oversight and verification, a business will be increasing its risk.

The courts have already made their position clear as demonstrated by the recent “public admonishment” of Pinsent Masons in the case of Cork & Anor v Smith. The High Court has dealt with cases involving unreliable AI-generated materials, and its message is blunt: AI output must be checked by humans and, in complex areas, proper human legal input is non-negotiable. For SMEs running lean teams with limited compliance infrastructure, this is a particular vulnerability that demands attention.

Expect more claims, brought more quickly

AI is lowering the barrier to conducting litigation. Claims are now easier to assemble, cheaper to run, and quicker to file. Every business needs to understand what this means in its own sector.

The impact of all of this is that your business may face a greater number of claims, brought more quickly and, often, largely generated by AI. Costs are increasing and, if you are on the receiving end of a claim, or the defendant is a litigant in person armed with AI, as is now very often the case, the commercial question becomes stark: that is, is this a claim worth pursuing or defending in the long run? Whilst the possibility of settlement – or even abandonment – has always been an important factor to consider in disputes, its significance in this new landscape matters more than ever before.

What SMEs should do now

AI is already reshaping the cost, volume, and strategic dynamics of commercial disputes. The businesses that will come out ahead are not necessarily those with the largest budgets; they will be those that plan ahead and prepare.