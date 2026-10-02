Tech 10 – Episode 15: Fusion's Moment, Part 1 (Video)

The Tech 10 video series explores the key questions driving technological change and innovation today.

Here, we bring the future of technology to the forefront of the boardroom agenda, homing in on the trending topics – from AI to tech modernization, cybersecurity, and privacy to data foundations.

To help business leaders build a competitive advantage, we share insights from industry experts, colleagues, clients, and real-world case studies to redefine how technology is being harnessed as a driver of growth, innovation, and resilience.

In this episode, Dan Klein sits down with Mark Thomas, CEO of First Light Fusion, to explore how fusion energy could solve the power crisis at the heart of the AI revolution – and why the company's distinct approach may hold the key to making it commercially viable.



You can also watch all episodes from our Tech 10 hub page.