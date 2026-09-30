Cybersecurity - How To Keep Your Confidential Information Safe

Cybersecurity is now a major issue for businesses. Inadequate security can expose a business to regulatory action, as well as legal action from clients and contacts with the resulting financial loss. Reputational damage can be considerable and have a real impact on a business due to clients’ loss of confidence and the lack of faith in its security. Businesses hold sensitive information about their customers, suppliers and other business partners. If commercially important data leaks out or is stolen, the consequences can be significant, including:

Legal claims by customers and suppliers

Regulatory investigations

Fines due to breaches of data

Business interruption

The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill introduces stricter reporting obligations and stronger enforcement powers. National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has reported a rise in significant incidents. The consequences of an attack on agencies involved in national security can be extremely serious and governments stringently monitor the potential for such a risk.

For businesses an attack can result in employees being unable to access emails, customer records or operational systems. Increasingly, cyber criminals are demanding money to restore access to crucial client information and enable a business to trade. Businesses must ensure that all confidential information is particularly secure and that personal data is protected in accordance with the GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018.

Should a cyber-attacker gain access to trade secrets or the customer lists of your supplier/s. who maybe much larger companies, the breach of data may be much more damaging if new campaigns and other business strategies are exposed. You may find that the leak of their confidential information related to future campaigns and new strategies triggers extensive litigation as your contacts count the cost of being unable to put their ideas into practice. Your business may almost certainly be exposed to legal action if it is deemed that the business failed to take appropriate steps to protect sensitive commercial information of other companies.

The GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 imposes legal obligations to protect information, the contravention of which can lead to, not only regulatory enforcement but claims from the individuals affected. The importance of stringent cybersecurity must be fully explained to employees who can unwittingly be responsible for creating breaches by the following:

Clicking on links that are malicious

Using weak passwords

Re-using the same passwords

Accessing software without authorisation

Accessing AI services without receiving sanction

Not recognising fraud

Inadvertently sending or copying information to the wrong person

The Cyber Security and Resilience Bill introduces stricter reporting obligations and stronger enforcement powers and introduced systemic risk management for essential digital service providers and the GDPR and Data Protection Act requires businesses to ensure the integrity and confidentiality of their employees’ personal data.

The GDPR and Data Protection Act 2018 can work together with the Cyber Security and Resilience Bill

Vincenzo Senatore, senior partner in the London office, comments “businesses must train staff to be fully aware of the risks that hacking brings and the need to always implement technical security. Employees that are working from home should be instructed as to how they can avoid hacking, such as bypassing security when working from home for convenience, and uploading confidential work files to your personal cloud.” Vincenzo further comments “ensuring that maximum security is implemented is crucial and prevents the risk of a business being misrepresented on the internet”

Being “hacked” often opens a negative chain of consequences for both the business itself and its suppliers, its clients and employees and the IT department alone should not shoulder the entire burden. Each employee should take a share in the burden of prevention by not creating the opportunity to be hacked. Documents and other information should be saved to a secure network and devices must be carefully stored and looked after. Leaving your laptop on the train has a strong chance of enabling a hacker. Do not create an opportunity for a hacker by being careless.

The question of sabotage by a disgruntled employee also must also be considered. Depending on the role the employee has or had defines the nature of the sabotage. There are measures that can be taken to reduce the risk of employee sabotage: