Understanding The EU Sustainable Finance Policy Framework – In Cooperation With The GIIN

Sustainable finance regulation in the European Union continues to change at a fast pace, from the development of large frameworks like the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) to the current simplification agenda...

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.

Sustainable finance regulation in the European Union continues to change at a fast pace, from the development of large frameworks like the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) and the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) to the current simplification agenda. Commissioned by the Global Impact Investing Network, we have written a report featuring an introduction for practitioners to the mechanics of EU policymaking. The report aims to provide asset managers, investors and other market participants an understanding of the main players, processes and timelines for EU policymaking in sustainable finance. It allows them to better navigate legislative changes, effectively manage the effects of these changes on the business and bring in their views in public consultation procedures.

Please click here to access the full report. It is also available on the website of the Global Impact Investing Network here.

The report will be launched in a webinar on 17 September 2025 at 10:00 am EDT / 16:00 CEST organized by the Global Impact Investing Network. Further details on the webinar, including a registration link, are available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.