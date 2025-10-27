ARTICLE
27 October 2025

Ahead Of The Curve: The UK's New Regulatory Regime For Clearing

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Nick Bradbury,Thomas Donegan,Nadia Pascal
+2 Authors
The UK's legislation and rulebooks for financial market infrastructure are undergoing something of a revolution. A raft of statutory instruments and series of Bank of England papers published over the last few months will result in numerous changes, not just for clearing houses, but all users of financial markets.

For example, the BoE recently published a paper entitled Ensuring the resilience of CCPs which will introduce innovative changes to the default waterfall and supervisory framework for clearing houses.

In this webinar, A&O Shearman lawyers highlighted some of the key features of these reforms.

Watch The UK's new regulatory regime for clearing webinar.

View The UK's new regulatory regime for clearing slides.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Nick Bradbury
Nick Bradbury
Photo of Thomas Donegan
Thomas Donegan
Photo of Elias Allahyari
Elias Allahyari
Photo of Nadia Pascal
Nadia Pascal
Photo of Chloe Barrowman
Chloe Barrowman
