Ahead Of The Curve: The UK's New Regulatory Regime For Clearing

The UK's legislation and rulebooks for financial market infrastructure are undergoing something of a revolution. A raft of statutory instruments and series of Bank of England papers published over the last few months will result in numerous changes, not just for clearing houses, but all users of financial markets.

For example, the BoE recently published a paper entitled Ensuring the resilience of CCPs which will introduce innovative changes to the default waterfall and supervisory framework for clearing houses.

