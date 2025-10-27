US Dollar Rebounds Amid Trump's Hopes For China Deal

Pound (GBP) underpinned by BoE Pill remarks

The pound (GBP) drew support at the end of last week from comments from Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill.

Pill noted that inflation remains far stickier than the BoE had previously thought and warned against cutting interest rates too quickly.

Looking ahead, movement in the pound may be limited at the start of this week, with GBP investors reluctant to alter their positions ahead of Wednesday's inflation data.

Euro (EUR) buoyed by risk-off flows

The euro (EUR) trended broadly higher on Friday, with the safe-haven single currency benefiting from the negative shift in risk appetite as the session came to a close.

However, the upside in EUR was ultimately capped by the euro's strong negative correlation with the US dollar (USD).

Germany published its latest producer price index this month, with the euro likely to soften today after price growth continued to contract in September.

US dollar (USD) firms on US-China trade optimism

The US dollar looked to end last week's session on a sour note as fears over the resilience of the US regional banking sector spooked investors.

However, USD sentiment subsequently recovered after remarks from US President Donald Trump, who expressed confidence that a deal could be reached with China when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the end of October.

With the government shutdown still blocking the release of most US economic releases, movement in the US dollar will likely be influenced by wider market movements today.

Canadian dollar (CAD) buoyed by uptick in oil prices

The Canadian dollar (CAD) edged higher on Friday, supported by a modest uptick in global oil prices.

Coming up, Canada's latest PPI data may drag on the 'loonie' later today, as an expected contraction in producer prices is likely to stoke Bank of Canada (BoC) rate cut bets.

Australian dollar (AUD) flat amid mixed Chinese data

The Australian dollar (AUD) traded sideways amid some mixed Chinese economic data overnight. While Chinese GDP slowed to a one-year low in the third quarter, industrial production in September smashed forecasts.

New Zealand dollar (NZD) underpinned by inflation figures

The New Zealand dollar (NZD) inched higher overnight after the latest domestic inflation figures showed price pressures rising in the third quarter, dampening bets on more Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest rate cuts.

