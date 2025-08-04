ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Webinar—Mansion House 2025: Key Takeaways For Financial Services

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman lawyers came together for a discussion of the Chancellor of the Exchequer's Mansion House Speech 2025, which was delivered on July 15.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Bob Penn,Kate Sumpter,Jean Price
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Our panel of experts, Bob Penn, Kate Sumpter, Jean Price and James Roe, discussed the key takeaways for the financial services sector, how the proposals
fit in the broader context of ongoing regulatory reform and shared insights into the possible implications for the industry.

You can view the discussion of the Chancellor of the Exchequer's Mansion House Speech 2025 here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Bob Penn
Bob Penn
Photo of Kate Sumpter
Kate Sumpter
Photo of James Roe
James Roe
Photo of Jean Price
Jean Price
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
