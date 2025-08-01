ARTICLE
1 August 2025

On The Cusp Of UK Prospectus Regime Change—what The FCA's July Policy Statement Means For Bonds (Podcast)

AO
A&O Shearman

Contributor

A&O Shearman logo
A&O Shearman was formed in 2024 via the merger of two historic firms, Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling. With nearly 4,000 lawyers globally, we are equally fluent in English law, U.S. law and the laws of the world’s most dynamic markets. This combination creates a new kind of law firm, one built to achieve unparalleled outcomes for our clients on their most complex, multijurisdictional matters – everywhere in the world. A firm that advises at the forefront of the forces changing the current of global business and that is unrivalled in its global strength. Our clients benefit from the collective experience of teams who work with many of the world’s most influential companies and institutions, and have a history of precedent-setting innovations. Together our lawyers advise more than a third of NYSE-listed businesses, a fifth of the NASDAQ and a notable proportion of the London Stock Exchange, the Euronext, Euronext Paris and the Tokyo and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.
Explore Firm Details
The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Policy Statement PS25/9 finalises the rulebook that will govern UK prospectuses under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024.
United Kingdom Finance and Banking
Amanda Thomas and Jennifer Cresswell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA) Policy Statement PS25/9 finalises the rulebook that will govern UK prospectuses under the Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024.

In this episode of A&O Shearman's Market Horizons podcast, Amanda Thomas (partner, London) and Jen Cresswell (counsel, London) unpack what the overhaul means for debt capital markets practitioners and how the UK's approach will diverge from the EU's amended Prospectus Regulation.

With January 2026 flagged for "go-live," Amanda and Jen provide a detailed review of the evolving landscape, distilling the key themes and considerations. Together, they explore:

  • the background and FCA's overarching aims and approach
  • single disclosure standard for all bonds
  • changes to encourage retail participation
  • flexible supplement and future incorporation by reference rules
  • ESG-labelled debt disclosures
  • tap-issue and Islamic finance exemptions.

Amanda and Jen also briefly cover the topics of protected forward-looking statements and rules for primary multilateral trading facilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Amanda Thomas
Amanda Thomas
Photo of Jennifer Cresswell
Jennifer Cresswell
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More