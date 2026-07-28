When Home No Longer Feels Safe: Understanding Occupation Orders

Home is supposed to be the one place where you feel secure. When a relationship breaks down badly enough that sharing a roof becomes frightening, or when you have already left and are wondering whether you have any right to return, the situation can feel overwhelming. It can also feel legally impossible to unpick. Who gets to stay? Who has to leave? What happens if the other person simply refuses to go?

Buckles Law is a full-service law firm providing expert legal advice to both individual and commercial clients. With offices across the UK and international reach, we support clients with a broad range of services. Our teams offer a practical approach, keeping focused on protecting our clients’ interests and delivering the best service.

Article Insights

Brenda Wong Robinson’s articles from Buckles Law are most popular: with readers working within the Retail & Leisure industries Buckles Law are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

with Senior Company Executives and HR

in United Kingdom

Home is supposed to be the one place where you feel secure. When a relationship breaks down badly enough that sharing a roof becomes frightening, or when you have already left and are wondering whether you have any right to return, the situation can feel overwhelming. It can also feel legally impossible to unpick. Who gets to stay? Who has to leave? What happens if the other person simply refuses to go?

An Occupation Order is the legal mechanism that exists to answer those questions. It is not a perfect solution, and it does not resolve everything. But for many people caught in genuinely difficult or dangerous circumstances, it can be the thing that makes it possible to feel safe again.

What an Occupation Order does

At its core, an Occupation Order is a court order that determines who can live in the family home. It is made under the Family Law Act 1996, and depending on what the situation requires, it can do several things. It can require one person to leave the property. It can allow someone who has already left to return. It can restrict a person to certain rooms or parts of the home. It can also exclude someone from a defined area around the property altogether, not just from the building itself.

What it does not finally decide is who owns the property, or how ownership is ultimately shared. Those questions are dealt with separately, through financial remedy proceedings. An Occupation Order is about where people live right now, not about who ultimately gets what. That distinction matters, because some people hesitate to apply for one in the belief that it might affect their long-term position on the property. It is not designed to do that, and any wider questions about ownership or financial settlement remain for the appropriate proceedings.

The court can also use the order to set out practical arrangements while it is in force, including who should pay the mortgage or rent and who is responsible for maintaining the property. This can make a real difference when the person who remains in the home is not the one who usually handles those payments.

Who can apply

The law restricts Occupation Orders to people who are what the Family Law Act calls “associated persons.” In practice, this covers most of the relationships where disputes of this kind arise. Married couples, civil partners, cohabitants and former partners of all kinds can apply. So can parents who share a child, even if they have never lived together. Other close family members also fall within scope in certain circumstances.

The section of the Act under which an application is made depends on the applicant’s relationship to the other person and their legal connection to the property. An owner or tenant applies under different provisions than a former spouse who is no longer on the deeds, or a cohabitant who has no legal interest in the home at all. Each route involves slightly different tests and different considerations, which is one of the reasons why talking to a solicitor before applying is genuinely important rather than just a formality.

How the court decides

Courts do not make Occupation Orders lightly. Requiring someone to leave their own home is a serious step, and the court treats it as such. The process involves a careful weighing up of the circumstances, with the welfare of any children in the picture carrying particular weight.

Central to the court’s analysis is what lawyers call the balance of harm test. The court asks whether the applicant or any child is likely to suffer significant harm if the order is not made. If the answer is yes, and that harm is greater than the harm the other person would suffer by being required to leave, the court must make the order. The word “must” matters here. Where the threshold is met, the court does not have a discretion to refuse.

Where the balance of harm test is less clear cut, the court looks at a broader range of factors. The housing needs of both parties and any children, the financial resources available to each of them, the likely effect of any order on everyone’s health and wellbeing, and the conduct of both parties all feed into the decision. A person being required to leave may face real hardship as a result. That hardship is taken into account, but it does not automatically prevent an order from being made if the circumstances on the other side are serious enough.

When the situation is urgent

If you are in immediate danger, you do not have to wait for a hearing that both parties attend. It is possible to apply for an Occupation Order without giving the other person advance notice, and the court can act the same day if it needs to. This kind of application is known as a without notice application.

The court will only take this step where the risk is real and immediate, and where waiting would either put the applicant in danger or deter them from pursuing the application at all. Where an order is made on this basis, a further hearing will always be listed so that the other party has the opportunity to respond and put their own case. That follow-up hearing is an important safeguard. It is not an invitation to simply undo what has been done, but it does ensure that both sides are heard.

How long does an order last?

In most cases, an Occupation Order is granted for six months in the first instance. It can be renewed if necessary, and in some circumstances the court has the power to make an order for a longer period. The duration depends on the section of the Act under which the order is made and the particular circumstances of the case. If a renewal is needed, a further application will be required before the existing order expires.

What happens if the order is breached

An Occupation Order carries real force. Where the court is satisfied that the respondent has used or threatened violence against the applicant or a child, the Family Law Act 1996 provides that a power of arrest should be attached to the order in most circumstances. That means the police can arrest the person if they breach it, without any need for a further warrant or court application. A breach that leads to arrest can ultimately result in a committal for contempt of court, with imprisonment as a possible consequence.

Where no power of arrest is attached, the applicant can apply to the court for a warrant of arrest if the order is not complied with. The route is slightly longer, but the court’s powers to respond remain substantial.

The difference between an Occupation Order and a Non-Molestation Order

These two orders often come up together, and they can be applied for at the same time. They are not the same thing. A Non-Molestation Order is designed to stop someone from harassing, intimidating or threatening another person. An Occupation Order deals specifically with the home and who lives in it. Where domestic abuse is involved, both may be relevant and both may be needed. A solicitor can advise on whether one or both are appropriate in your situation.

Taking the next step

If you are trying to work out whether an Occupation Order might apply to your situation, the most important thing you can do is speak to a specialist as soon as possible. The legal test varies depending on your relationship and your connection to the property, and getting that analysis right from the outset makes a significant difference to the outcome.

Our family law team understands that these situations are rarely straightforward, and that the conversations surrounding them can feel daunting. We offer confidential advice, and if your circumstances are urgent, we can move quickly. Whether you need help understanding your options, support making an application, or guidance on safety planning at the same time as taking legal steps, we are here to help.

You do not have to navigate this alone, and you do not have to wait until things get worse before asking for help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.