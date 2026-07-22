Liam Payne’s Estate And The Question Every Parent Should Ask: When Should My Child Inherit?

When Liam Payne died in October 2024, he left behind a multimillion-pound estate and a nine-year-old son. What he did not leave behind was a Will. The consequences of that omission are now playing out publicly, and they offer a powerful lesson about why estate planning matters, not just for the wealthy, but for anyone with assets and people they love.

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When Liam Payne died in October 2024, he left behind a multimillion-pound estate and a nine-year-old son. What he did not leave behind was a Will. The consequences of that omission are now playing out publicly, and they offer a powerful lesson about why estate planning matters, not just for the wealthy, but for anyone with assets and people they love.

Payne’s son Bear, whom he shared with singer Cheryl, has been named the sole beneficiary of an estate currently valued at just under £21.9 million. Bear is nine years old. Under the intestacy rules, and absent any alternative structure created through a Will, he would generally become entitled to that inheritance at 18, with no tailored conditions and no staged structure in place.

Why a Will would have changed everything

Had Liam Payne made a Will, the position could have looked very different.

One of the most valuable things a Will allows you to do is to specify not just who inherits your estate, but when. Parents and grandparents with significant assets often choose to stagger inheritances, releasing funds at 21, 25 or 30 rather than at the legal minimum of 18. The reasoning is straightforward: an 18-year-old, however sensible, may not be best placed to manage a life-changing sum responsibly. A staged approach gives a young person time to mature, to build their own financial literacy, and to benefit from professional guidance before taking full control of their inheritance.

This kind of provision can be made through a trust set up within a Will. A testamentary trust allows you to appoint trustees who manage and protect the assets on behalf of the beneficiary, releasing funds at whatever ages or milestones you specify. You might choose to release a portion at 21 to cover education or a first home, a further share at 25, and the remainder at 30. Alternatively, you might prefer trustees to exercise discretion, distributing funds based on need rather than age alone. The Will is the instrument through which all of this is made possible.

Without a Will, the scope for tailoring how and when assets pass to beneficiaries is significantly reduced. The rules of intestacy make no allowance for personal circumstances, the nature of the assets involved, or the age at which you might feel a beneficiary is truly ready to receive them.

The importance of choosing your own executors

There is also the question of who administers the estate. When Payne died without a Will, the court appointed Cheryl and music industry lawyer Richard Bray as administrators under the intestacy rules. A Will would have allowed Payne to name his own executors, people of his choosing, with authority to act on his express instructions and with knowledge of his wishes.

The process of establishing that authority has itself been protracted. In the immediate period following Payne’s death, Cheryl and Bray were granted what is known as an Ad Colligenda Bona order, a limited, urgent form of court authority that allows administrators to collect and preserve assets but not to distribute or apply them. It is a holding position, protecting an estate while the fuller legal process catches up. The High Court has since issued a full grant of Letters of Administration, giving the administrators the broader authority needed to manage the estate properly and to apply funds for Bear’s benefit in the years before he turns 18. Under standard probate rules, anyone wishing to make a claim against the estate of someone who dies intestate has six months from the granting of Letters of Administration in which to do so.

While probate would still have been required even with a Will in place, a well-drafted Will could have provided much greater certainty from the outset about who should administer the estate and how Bear’s inheritance should be managed.

The Liam Payne case is a high-profile example of a situation that arises far more often than people realise. Many individuals, particularly younger adults, delay making a Will on the assumption that it can wait. It is easy to feel that estate planning is something to address later in life, once assets have accumulated or circumstances have settled. But dying without a Will means the law decides what happens to your estate, your assets, and your children’s financial future.

The question raised by Liam Payne’s estate is not simply who inherits. It is when. Many parents would feel uncomfortable with a child receiving a substantial inheritance outright at 18, yet without a Will they may have little control over the outcome. A carefully drafted Will allows you to decide not only who benefits from your estate, but how and when that benefit is received. If you would like to discuss how a Will and trust structure could safeguard what you leave behind, our Private Client team would be glad to help.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.