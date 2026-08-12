People Focus: Rebecca Lee – Wills & Probate

Meet Associate Solicitor Rebecca Lee, from our Wills and Probate department based at our Leicester office. Getting into law was sparked by family influences and the stories she heard. Here, she shares a look at her career so far, from standout achievements to the hobbies and causes that mean the most to her.

What inspired you to get into law?

R: My aunt Elizabeth worked as a franchise lawyer in Australia, and one of my dad’s friends was a CPS prosecutor. Listening to both talk about their work always made the legal world sound so interesting. That’s what inspired me to study Law at the University of Leicester. After that, I completed my LPC alongside an MSc in Law, Business and Management at the University of Law in Guildford. I started out as a receptionist at a law firm in Leicester back in 2017 and eventually completed my training contract there.

You mentioned starting as a receptionist before qualifying, did that experience help you in any way?

R: Absolutely. After six months of being a receptionist, I was given the opportunity to shadow some of the team, before becoming a full Legal Assistant later that year. That early experience gave me valuable insight into how the firm operates and ultimately supported me through completing my training contract with the firm.

What drew you to Wills and Probate in the first place?

R: Private client work felt like the right fit because you’re helping people navigate some of the toughest and most personal moments in their lives. Being able to support and guide them when the worst happens is what really motivates me.

What’s a typical day for you in the Wills & Probate team?

R: It can vary depending on what clients I am dealing with each day. From initial meetings with clients who are facing major decisions about how to split their assets, to helping people through the tough time of a probate after the death of a loved one, or explaining complex documentation (LPA or Inheritance Tax), this job always keeps you busy. In addition, you get to meet such an incredibly eclectic range of clients who have lived such interesting lives, people are truly the lifeblood of Wills and Probate.

Is there a standout moment in your career to date?

R: A real standout moment for me was handling a £4.2 million estate and managing to get everything fully distributed within 12 months. For a probate file, that’s no small achievement, and it was definitely a proud moment.

Can you tell about the complexities of dealing with a large estate like that?

R: Large estates naturally come with many moving parts – often involving an extensive property portfolio, shares across multiple companies, and significant personal wealth. Managing all of these elements requires careful coordination, but, as with any probate matter, the ultimate aim is to relieve the burden on a grieving family and ensure the process is as smooth and straightforward for them as possible.

Outside of your usual day job, is there anything else you’re involved in or passionate about?

R: Yes, I’m a big Leicester Tigers rugby fan, I fundraise for Pancreatic Cancer UK, and I also love to crochet in my spare time, allowing me to decompress and (of course) make presents for my nephews and niece.

Can you tell us what type of fundraising you have done Pancreatic Cancer UK?

R: Pancreatic Cancer UK is a cause close to my heart. Last year, I organised a charity concert with the help of my sister and husband, bringing together friends, family, and local performers for an evening of music and fundraising. Thanks to everyone’s generosity, we raised over £3,000.

If you could give your younger self a piece of advice, what would you say?

R: Read everything twice and grasp the opportunities you get given with both hands.

What’s something people might not know about you, and is there something you’d like people to know about working in law?

R: One fun fact is that I went to the 2021/2022 Premiership Rugby final and actually saw Freddie Burns score the winning drop goal; it was an incredible moment. Also, on a more work‑related note, I’d want people to know that you can absolutely progress in law if you’re committed…even if you happen to have purple in your hair!