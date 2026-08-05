Divorce Involving Overseas Assets: What High-net-worth Clients Need To Know

For many high-net-worth individuals, wealth extends far beyond the UK. It is increasingly common to own holiday homes overseas, international investment portfolios, offshore bank accounts or interests in businesses based abroad. While these assets can provide financial opportunities during a marriage, they can also make divorce proceedings considerably more complex.

When a marriage ends, questions often arise about how overseas assets will be treated. Does foreign property have to be disclosed? Can the courts in England and Wales make orders in relation to assets held abroad? And if so, how will those orders be enforced abroad? What happens if a spouse tries to conceal wealth outside the UK?

The courts in England and Wales have wide-ranging powers when determining financial settlements and will generally consider worldwide assets when deciding what is fair. However, practical issues such as jurisdiction, valuation and enforcing financial orders overseas mean that international divorces often require specialist legal advice.

What are overseas assets?

An overseas asset is any asset located outside England and Wales or held in another jurisdiction. While overseas property is often the first example that comes to mind, international wealth can take many forms.

Examples include:

Holiday homes and residential property.

Commercial property and buy-to-let investments.

Overseas bank and savings accounts.

International investment portfolios and shareholdings.

Foreign business interests or trusts.

Also Read: How to value a business in divorce proceedings?

The location of an asset does not automatically exclude it from consideration during divorce proceedings. Instead, the court will usually assess the parties’ overall financial circumstances, including assets held overseas, when determining a fair financial settlement.

For individuals with complex wealth structures, identifying the full extent of international assets is often one of the first and most important steps in the divorce process.

Are overseas assets included in a divorce settlement?

In most cases, yes. If divorce proceedings take place in England and Wales, both parties are under a legal duty to provide full and frank financial disclosure. This obligation extends to assets held anywhere in the world.

Financial disclosure enables the court, or the parties during negotiations, to understand the complete financial picture before reaching a settlement. Overseas property, foreign investments, offshore bank accounts and international business and trust interests should generally be disclosed alongside UK-based assets.

When deciding how assets should be divided, the court considers a range of factors, including:

The financial needs and resources of each party.

The standard of living enjoyed during the marriage.

The length of the marriage.

The contributions made by each spouse.

The welfare of any dependent children.

Rather than focusing solely on where an asset is located, the court considers whether taking that asset into account is necessary to achieve a fair outcome.

Failing to disclose overseas assets can have serious consequences. If a party deliberately conceals foreign property, offshore investments or overseas bank accounts, or other assets, the court may draw adverse inferences, make costs orders or, in some circumstances, set aside a financial settlement that was reached without complete financial disclosure.

Spouses attempting to hide wealth overseas often display similar warning signs to those seen in domestic non-disclosure cases, such as unusual transfers, unexplained withdrawals or accounts held in another person’s name.

Why jurisdiction and enforcement matter

One of the most important considerations in an international divorce is jurisdiction, in other words, which country’s courts deal with the divorce and any financial claims.

Different countries apply different legal principles when dividing assets following divorce. In England and Wales, the courts have broad discretion to achieve a fair outcome based on the circumstances of the case. Other jurisdictions may apply more rigid rules regarding matrimonial property or asset ownership.

Whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction will depend on factors such as where the parties are habitually resident, where they are domiciled and their overall connections with the jurisdiction.

For internationally mobile families, obtaining legal advice before divorce proceedings begin can be particularly important, as the country in which proceedings are issued may influence the financial outcome.

Even where the courts in England and Wales make financial orders involving overseas assets, practical issues can arise when those assets are located abroad. Depending on the country involved, an English court order may need to be recognised or enforced through separate legal procedures before it can be implemented.

The table below summarises some of the key considerations.

Issue Why it matters Jurisdiction Determines which country’s courts deal with the financial settlement. Financial disclosure Worldwide assets should generally be disclosed during divorce proceedings. Valuation Overseas assets may require local valuations and consideration of currency fluctuations. Enforcement Financial orders may need to be recognised or enforced in another country.

Considering these issues early can help avoid delays and provide greater certainty when negotiating a financial settlement.

Jurisdiction and enforcement issues can significantly affect the outcome of a financial settlement, and getting this wrong from the outset can be costly. If your circumstances involve assets or family connections in more than one country, speak to our international family law team early to understand your options.

Protecting your interests in an international divorce

Divorce involving overseas assets often requires careful planning and a coordinated approach. In addition to understanding the legal position in England and Wales, it may be necessary to consider foreign property laws, tax implications and the practicalities of enforcing financial orders overseas.

Early legal advice can help you:

Identify and value worldwide assets.

Ensure financial disclosure is complete.

Address concerns about hidden or undisclosed overseas wealth.

Consider any tax implications arising from the transfer of international assets.

Where appropriate, your solicitor may also work alongside overseas lawyers, accountants or valuation experts to ensure that complex international assets are dealt with effectively.

No two international divorces are the same. Whether your wealth includes overseas property, international businesses, trusts or offshore investments, obtaining specialist advice at an early stage can help protect your financial position and reduce the risk of unnecessary disputes.

Conclusion

Divorce involving overseas assets can present legal and practical challenges that are not usually encountered in domestic divorce cases. From identifying and valuing international wealth to considering jurisdiction and the enforcement of financial orders abroad, every stage of the process requires careful planning.