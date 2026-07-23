Parenting Assessments And Courses In Care Proceedings: What Parents Need To Know (23 July 2026)

Being involved in care proceedings can be a stressful and overwhelming experience for parents and families. Understanding what is expected of you during the proceedings, including any parenting assessments or courses, can help you engage positively with the process and demonstrate your ability to meet your child's needs.

Care proceedings are among the most sensitive cases heard by the Family Court. They are usually brought by a Local Authority where there are concerns that a child has suffered, or is at risk of suffering, significant harm. The court's primary focus is the child's welfare and determining whether the child can safely remain in, or return to, their parents' care.

As part of the proceedings, parents may be asked to participate in parenting assessments and engage with parenting courses. These can play an important role in helping professionals and the court understand a parent's strengths, identify areas for improvement, and assess whether positive changes can be achieved within the timescales required for the child.

Parents are often concerned about what these assessments involve and how they may affect the outcome of their case. Obtaining specialist legal advice at an early stage can help parents understand the process, prepare for assessments, and ensure their views are properly represented throughout the proceedings.

What is a Parenting Assessment?

A parenting assessment is a structured evaluation, usually undertaken by a social worker or other qualified professional, to assess a parent's capacity to provide safe and appropriate care for their child.

The assessment will consider a range of factors, including:

The parent's understanding of the child's physical, emotional and developmental needs;

Their ability to provide consistent care, routines and appropriate boundaries;

Their ability to protect the child from harm;

Their insight into the concerns raised by Children's Services;

Their willingness and ability to make and sustain necessary changes; and

The support available from wider family members and professionals.

The specific areas explored during an assessment will depend on the concerns identified in the case. These may include domestic abuse, substance misuse, mental health difficulties, home conditions, risky behaviours, school attendance, or neglect.

Parenting assessments often involve home visits, meetings with parents, discussions with professionals involved with the family, and observations of parent-child interactions during contact sessions. The findings are then presented to the court and can significantly influence decisions regarding the child's future care arrangements.

While many parents find the assessment process daunting, it is important to engage openly and honestly. Demonstrating an understanding of concerns and a willingness to work with professionals can assist the court in assessing whether positive and sustainable changes can be achieved.

What are Parenting Courses?

Parenting courses are educational programmes designed to help parents develop their parenting skills, improve their understanding of child development, and promote positive family relationships.

These courses may cover topics such as:

Child development and age-appropriate expectations;

Effective communication with children;

Positive behaviour management strategies;

Building healthy and secure attachments;

Safe caregiving practices; and

Understanding the impact of domestic abuse, substance misuse, or other harmful behaviours on children.

Parents may be encouraged by the Local Authority, social workers, or the court to attend parenting courses where it is considered that additional support or education could help address identified concerns.

Where issues such as domestic abuse, substance misuse, or difficulties in managing children's behaviour have been raised, participation in relevant courses can provide parents with practical tools and strategies to support positive change.

Although participating in a parenting course does not guarantee a particular outcome, positive engagement and a willingness to address identified concerns may be viewed favourably by professionals and the court.

Why are Parenting Assessments and Courses Important?

Parenting assessments and parenting courses serve different but complementary purposes within care proceedings.

A parenting assessment provides evidence to the court about a parent's current parenting capacity and their ability to safeguard and promote their child's welfare. Parenting courses, on the other hand, provide parents with an opportunity to develop skills, gain insight, and demonstrate a commitment to making meaningful changes.

The Family Court must balance a parent's opportunity to improve with the need to avoid unnecessary delay in securing a child's long-term welfare. For this reason, evidence of engagement, progress, and sustained change can be highly relevant when decisions are being made about a child's future.

For parents involved in care proceedings, understanding the purpose of these assessments and courses can help reduce uncertainty and enable them to take proactive steps towards addressing concerns raised by Children's Services and the court.