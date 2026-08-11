New Practical Guide Helps Family Lawyers Navigate Pet Disputes On Divorce

Family law practitioners, colleagues and friends gathered this week to celebrate the launch of A Practical Guide to Pets on Divorce for Family Lawyers, a new publication exploring one of the fastest-growing and most emotionally complex issues in family law.

Co-authored by Sadie Glover, Partner and Head of Family & Divorce at Blaser Mills Law, and Estella Newbold-Brown, Partner and Head of Family at Lester Aldridge, the book provides practical guidance for lawyers advising clients on disputes involving family pets following relationship breakdown.

As pets increasingly occupy an important place within family life, questions surrounding their future care, ownership and welfare are becoming more common. The book examines the current legal position in England and Wales, explores relevant case law, considers international developments and offers practical tools to help family lawyers navigate these sensitive cases effectively.

The launch event brought together members of the family law community to celebrate the publication and the conversations it seeks to encourage across the profession.

The publication is the latest development in Estella’s long-standing work in this area. Her interest in the issue began following a blog exploring the treatment of pets on divorce, which attracted media attention and sparked wider discussion about the need for greater recognition of the role pets play within families.

Since then, Estella has become a leading voice on the subject, regularly speaking at conferences, appearing on podcasts and in the media, and co-founding the Working Group on Pets on Divorce & Separation alongside barrister Sarah Lucy Cooper. The group advocates for reform and greater consideration of pet welfare within the family justice system.

As fellow members of the Working Group on Pets on Divorce & Separation, Sadie and Estella have drawn on their combined experience to produce a practical resource designed specifically for family law practitioners navigating this evolving area of practice.

Featuring a foreword by Sir Nicholas Mostyn, A Practical Guide to Pets on Divorce for Family Lawyers aims to support lawyers in managing these emotionally charged disputes while helping clients reach constructive and informed outcomes.

Commenting on the launch, Estella said:

“It was incredibly special to celebrate the launch of the book surrounded by so many friends, colleagues and supporters from across the family law community.

While we hope the book provides practical support for family lawyers, what has been just as rewarding has been the collaboration, conversations and friendships built throughout the journey. We are passionate about helping practitioners navigate these emotionally charged cases and ensuring that pets receive greater consideration within the family justice system.”

A Practical Guide to Pets on Divorce for Family Lawyers is available from Law Brief Publishing.