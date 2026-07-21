Top 10 Considerations For Farmers Facing Divorce

For many farming families, a divorce can have significant implications for a business that may have taken decades, or even generations, to build.

With farmland, livestock, machinery, family homes and future succession plans often closely intertwined, navigating a divorce in the agricultural sector can be particularly complex.

Family Law Solicitor Rebecca Hudson outlines ten key considerations for farmers navigating divorce in England and Wales and highlights the steps that can help protect both your personal and business interests during this difficult time.

1. How can you protect farming assets passed down through generations?

Many farms are built on land and assets that have been passed down through multiple generations. While courts can distinguish between matrimonial and non-matrimonial assets, inherited property may still be taken into account, particularly where it has been used to support family life or become integrated into the wider farming business.

Taking steps such as putting appropriate ownership structures in place, considering trusts where appropriate, and entering into pre-nuptial or post-nuptial agreements can help safeguard generational wealth. In my personal experience, pre-planning in this regard is key to assist with helping to protect generational wealth.

2. Why full financial disclosure matters when applying for divorce

Both parties must provide full and honest disclosure of their financial circumstances. This includes farm accounts, land ownership, business interests, pensions, investments, savings and personal assets.

Having a clear picture of the family’s finances is essential to achieving a fair settlement. It can help avoid costly disputes later in the process.

3. Understanding the true value of the farm

A professional valuation is often necessary to establish the value of the farming business and its assets. This includes land, livestock, machinery, equipment and any associated businesses.

Importantly, a farm may be valuable on paper but have limited available cash. This can create challenges where one party seeks a lump sum settlement, as selling assets to meet that payment could impact the farm’s future viability.

4. Could a divorce settlement threaten the future of the farm?

One of the biggest concerns for farming families is whether the business can continue after a divorce settlement.

In some cases, selling land or farm assets to satisfy a financial order may significantly reduce the farm’s earning potential or affect its long-term sustainability. Courts will often consider the importance of preserving a viable farming business when determining how assets should be divided.

5. Separating family life from business assets

Unlike many other businesses, farms often combine personal and business assets. The family home may sit on farmland, vehicles may be used for both business and personal purposes, and income may flow through shared accounts.

Unpicking these arrangements can be complex and requires careful consideration to minimise disruption while ensuring a fair outcome for both parties.

6. Reviewing farm partnership agreements and ownership structures

Where a farm operates as a partnership or family business, it’s important to review the legal documentation governing ownership and control.

A well-drafted partnership agreement can provide clarity about who owns what, how profits are shared and what happens if a relationship breaks down. Having formal structures in place can be invaluable when protecting the future of the business.

7. Don’t overlook the tax consequences of divorce

Tax considerations are often overlooked in divorce settlements, but they can have a significant impact on the value of any agreement reached.

Transfers of land, business assets or property may give rise to tax liabilities, including Capital Gains Tax and potential Inheritance Tax implications. Obtaining specialist legal and financial advice can help ensure that any settlement is structured as efficiently as possible.

8. What happens if both spouses work on the farm?

Where both spouses play an active role in running the farm, divorce can raise difficult questions about future management and ownership.

Decisions will need to be made about whether one party will continue operating the business, whether responsibilities can be divided, or whether it will be sold. The court will also consider each party’s earning capacity post-divorce when assessing financial arrangements.

9. Putting children’s needs first

The welfare of any children will remain a central consideration throughout the divorce process.

Where the farm has also been the family home, careful planning may be needed to ensure stability and appropriate housing arrangements for children, while balancing the financial needs of the farming business.

10. Revisiting succession plans

A divorce can have far-reaching consequences for long-term succession planning.

Existing Wills, partnership agreements and inheritance plans should be reviewed to ensure they continue to reflect your wishes and support the future of the farm. Taking action early can help avoid uncertainty and protect the interests of future generations.

A family lawyer’s perspective

As a Family Law solicitor who regularly advises farming families and agricultural business owners, I understand that divorce in the farming sector is rarely just about dividing assets. For many clients, the farm represents a way of life, a family legacy and the future livelihood of the next generation.

In my experience, early planning and specialist advice can make a significant difference.

That planning could include:

reviewing ownership structures,

considering pre- or post-nuptial agreements

addressing succession planning

exploring practical settlement options

Proactive steps taken now can help protect both the farming business and the family’s future.

Every farming family is different, and obtaining advice tailored to your specific circumstances is crucial to achieving the best possible outcome.

Our experienced Family Law team understands the unique challenges that agricultural divorces can present and can work closely with you to protect your personal interests, your business and your future.