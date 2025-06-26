UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of June 16, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia Sanctions

UK government adds 10 new entries and specifies 20 ships under the Russia regime: On June 17, 2025, the UK government added 10 new parties and specified 20 ships under the Russia regime. This includes individuals and entities involved in supporting the Russian energy, financial and extractives sectors, as well as ships involved in the transportation of Russian oil. (List of Russia sanctions targets, 17 June 2025 - GOV.UK; Notice_Russia_170625.pdf).

Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions

UK government removes Slobodan Tesic from the UK sanctions list under the Global Anti-Corruption regime: On June 18, 2025, the UK government revoked the asset freeze targeting Slobodan Tesic under the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regime. (Notice_Global_Anti_Corruption_180625__1_.pdf).

ISIL (Da'esh) and Al-Qaida

UK government adds one entry to the UK sanctions list under the Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda regime: On June 18, 2025, the UK Government added Abubakar Swalleh to the UK sanctions list under the Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda regime. (Notice_ISIL__Da_esh__and_Al-Qaida_180625__1_.pdf).

Other sanctions

UK to introduce new exceptions to asset freeze restrictions under certain UN regimes implemented under UK sanctions : On June 19, 2025, The Sanctions (EU Exit) (Treasury Debt) Regulations 2025 were laid before the UK Parliament. The Regulations will amend certain UK sanctions regulations concerning South Sudan, Central African Republic, Yemen and Libya with effect from July 10, 2025. In particular, the amendments will introduce exceptions to asset freezes and fund prohibitions imposed on UN-designated persons under those regimes, allowing for the payment of Treasury debt owed to these individuals subject to certain terms and conditions. (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/712/pdfs/uksi_20250712_en.pdf; https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/712/pdfs/uksiem_20250712_en_001.pdf)

: On June 19, 2025, The Sanctions (EU Exit) (Treasury Debt) Regulations 2025 were laid before the UK Parliament. The Regulations will amend certain UK sanctions regulations concerning South Sudan, Central African Republic, Yemen and Libya with effect from July 10, 2025. In particular, the amendments will introduce exceptions to asset freezes and fund prohibitions imposed on UN-designated persons under those regimes, allowing for the payment of Treasury debt owed to these individuals subject to certain terms and conditions. (https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/712/pdfs/uksi_20250712_en.pdf; https://www.legislation.gov.uk/uksi/2025/712/pdfs/uksiem_20250712_en_001.pdf) OFSI publishes Art Market Participants and High Value Dealers Threat Assessment: On June 18, 2025, OFSI published its art market participants and high value dealers threat assessment report. Since 14 May 2025, art market participants and high value dealers have been including within the scope of 'relevant firms' for the purpose of financial sanctions reporting obligations. The assessment is intended to assist these parties in complying with their reporting obligations and UK financial sanctions more broadly. The report identifies key evasion threats, red flags that businesses should be aware of, and guidance on areas where compliance could be strengthened. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6852a572235ba1380b6aa684/OFSI_Art_Market_

Participants_and_High_Value_Dealers_Threat_Assessment_1.pdf)

On June 18, 2025, OFSI published its art market participants and high value dealers threat assessment report. Since 14 May 2025, art market participants and high value dealers have been including within the scope of 'relevant firms' for the purpose of financial sanctions reporting obligations. The assessment is intended to assist these parties in complying with their reporting obligations and UK financial sanctions more broadly. The report identifies key evasion threats, red flags that businesses should be aware of, and guidance on areas where compliance could be strengthened. (https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/6852a572235ba1380b6aa684/OFSI_Art_Market_ Participants_and_High_Value_Dealers_Threat_Assessment_1.pdf) UK Government publishes Notice to Exporters announcing updated use of special and diacritic characters on the customs declaration service: On June 17, 2025, the UK government published Notice to Exporters NTE 2025/16 giving notice to exporters of planned updates to the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) to exclude case sensitivity and include the acceptance of special and diacritic characters. The changes will be delivered as part of CDS Release 4.8.0. (NTE 2025/16: updated use of special and diacritic characters on the customs declaration service (CDS) - GOV.UK; NTE 2024/31: use of special and diacritic characters on the customs declaration service (CDS) - GOV.UK)

On June 17, 2025, the UK government published Notice to Exporters NTE 2025/16 giving notice to exporters of planned updates to the Customs Declaration Service (CDS) to exclude case sensitivity and include the acceptance of special and diacritic characters. The changes will be delivered as part of CDS Release 4.8.0. (NTE 2025/16: updated use of special and diacritic characters on the customs declaration service (CDS) - GOV.UK; NTE 2024/31: use of special and diacritic characters on the customs declaration service (CDS) - GOV.UK) Two businessmen plead not guilty in UK arms export case: On June 13, 2024, it was reported that David Greenhalgh, a British aviation export, and Christos Farmakis, a Greek financier, had pleaded not guilty to 17 charges under the UK Export Control Act. The duo were allegedly involved in the unlicensed export of military equipment, including fighter jets, battle tanks and missiles, to Iran, Syria, Libya, Sudan and South Sudan. (https://globalinvestigationsreview.com/just-sanctions/article/businessmen-deny-wrongdoing-in-rare-uk-arms-export-case)

Visit us at mayerbrown.com

Mayer Brown is a global services provider comprising associated legal practices that are separate entities, including Mayer Brown LLP (Illinois, USA), Mayer Brown International LLP (England & Wales), Mayer Brown (a Hong Kong partnership) and Tauil & Chequer Advogados (a Brazilian law partnership) and non-legal service providers, which provide consultancy services (collectively, the "Mayer Brown Practices"). The Mayer Brown Practices are established in various jurisdictions and may be a legal person or a partnership. PK Wong & Nair LLC ("PKWN") is the constituent Singapore law practice of our licensed joint law venture in Singapore, Mayer Brown PK Wong & Nair Pte. Ltd. Details of the individual Mayer Brown Practices and PKWN can be found in the Legal Notices section of our website. "Mayer Brown" and the Mayer Brown logo are the trademarks of Mayer Brown.

© Copyright 2025. The Mayer Brown Practices. All rights reserved.

This Mayer Brown article provides information and comments on legal issues and developments of interest. The foregoing is not a comprehensive treatment of the subject matter covered and is not intended to provide legal advice. Readers should seek specific legal advice before taking any action with respect to the matters discussed herein.