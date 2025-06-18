UK Weekly Sanctions Update - Week Of June 9, 2025

In this weekly update, we summarise the most notable updates in the UK sanctions world. If you have any questions in respect of any of the developments set out below, please do not hesitate to contact a member of our London Global and Government Trade team listed above.

Russia Sanctions

UK government removes Aleksey Leonidovich Fisun from the UK sanctions list under the Russia regime: On June 13, 2025, the UK government revoked the asset freeze targeting Aleskey Leonidocivh Fisun under the Russian Sanctions Regime. (Notice_Russia_130625.pdf).

On June 12, 2025, the UK government amended General Licence INT/2023/3263556, which authorises certain activities relating to the insolvency of GTLK. The changes to the General Licence included the addition of: regulation 18A to the regulations that are exempt under the General Licence; certain new definitions; and a new reporting requirement. The following day, OFSI also made a clarificatory change to Permission 4.2 under the General Licence. (OFSI General Licence INT/2023/3263556 - GOV.UK; INT-2023-3263556_GL.pdf) UK High Court finds in favour of aircraft lessors and rejects EU and US defence by insurers in $1 billion sanctions case: On June 11, 2025, the UK High Court handed down judgment in a case involving insurance policy claims by various aircraft lessors (Aercap, DAE, Falcon, Merx and Genesis) in joined claims against their insurers in relation to the loss of more than 100 aircraft that had been on lease to Russian airlines at the onset of Russia's full scale invasion of Ukraine. In September 2022, the Russian Government declared that it would be retaining lease aircraft located in Russia. The High Court found that the claimants can make recoveries from their insurers under the policies. The High Court also rejected submissions made on behalf of the insurers that US and EU sanctions respectively precluded payment under the claims. The claimants are expected to recover more than US$ 1 billion following the judgment. (https://www.judiciary.uk/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Judgment-Russian-Aircraft-Lessor-Policy-Claims-2025-EWHC-1430-Comm-1.pdf).

Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda sanctions

UK government amends two entries on and removes one entry from the UK sanctions list under the Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda regimes: On June 12, 2025, the UK Government amended the entries for Zaki Ezat Zaki Ahmed and Abdul Haq on and removed the entry for Hajjaj Bin Fahd Al-Ajmi from the UK sanctions list under the Isil (Da'esh) and Al-Qaeda regime. (Notice_ISIL__Da_esh__and_Al-Qaida_120625.pdf; The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK).

Global Human Rights sanctions

UK government adds two entries to the UK sanctions list under the Global Human Rights regime: On June 10, 2025, the UK Government added Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich to the UK sanctions list under the Global Human Rights regime. According to the UK Government, these individuals have been sanctioned for engaging in, inciting, promoting and/or supporting activity which amounts to serious human rights abuses against Palestinian individuals in the West Bank. (Notice_Global_Human_Rights_100625.pdf; Financial sanctions, Global Human Rights - GOV.UK; The UK Sanctions List - GOV.UK)

Other sanctions

Written evidence to Foreign Affairs Committee on UK sanctions strategy published: On June 10, 2025, written evidence submitted by Maya Lester KC to the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee in relation to the UK sanctions strategy was published. The written evidence responded to the Committee's call for evidence on February 12, 2025. (https://committees.parliament.uk/writtenevidence/142359/pdf/)

