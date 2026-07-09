UK Government Consults On Employment Rights For Unpaid Carers And Parents Of Seriously Ill Children

On June 9, 2026, the UK Government launched a consultation on potential reforms to the employment rights of unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children.

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At a Glance

On June 9, 2026, the UK Government launched a consultation on potential reforms to the employment rights of unpaid carers and parents of seriously ill children.

The consultation, which closes on September 1, 2026, asks for evidence on how current rights are working in practice and explores possible changes including longer unpaid Carer’s Leave, introducing paid Carer’s Leave, a new right to return after extended caring-related absence, and a new statutory leave and pay entitlement for parents of seriously ill children.

Background

The consultation forms part of the Government’s wider Plan to Make Work Pay. It follows the introduction of the Carer’s Leave Act 2023, which gave employees with caring responsibilities a right to take up to five days of unpaid leave each year to provide or arrange care for a dependent with a long-term care need. This sits alongside other rights such as the right to reasonable time off to deal with emergencies involving a dependent (which is also unpaid), and the ability for employees to make flexible working requests to their employer.

The consultation seeks views on whether the current framework is working effectively and whether additional support is needed to help carers stay in, return to, and progress at work.

It also includes consideration of providing separate financial support and leave for parents of seriously ill children, referred to as “Hugh’s Law,” following campaigning and work by the charity It’s Never You.

Unpaid Carers

The consultation puts forward several possible approaches to build on the existing provisions of the Carer’s Leave Act 2023 for employees with caring responsibilities:

Changes to eligibility for Carer’s Leave – Currently, unpaid Carer’s Leave can be used to provide or arrange care for a spouse, partner, child, parent, someone in the same household or someone who reasonably relies on the employee for care, in each case who has a long-term care need. The Government is seeking views on whether the purposes for which leave can be taken should be expanded, for example to cover personal or practical support, help with financial matters, to accompany someone to appointments, or to allow the carer to rest and recuperate. It also considers whether there are other people in respect of whom Carer’s Leave could be taken to support.

Currently, unpaid Carer’s Leave can be used to provide or arrange care for a spouse, partner, child, parent, someone in the same household or someone who reasonably relies on the employee for care, in each case who has a long-term care need. The Government is seeking views on whether the purposes for which leave can be taken should be expanded, for example to cover personal or practical support, help with financial matters, to accompany someone to appointments, or to allow the carer to rest and recuperate. It also considers whether there are other people in respect of whom Carer’s Leave could be taken to support. Extending Carer’s Leave – Another option is to extend the current unpaid entitlement beyond one week, with the consultation asking whether six to ten days would be appropriate.

Another option is to extend the current unpaid entitlement beyond one week, with the consultation asking whether six to ten days would be appropriate. Right to return – The consultation considers the possibility of introducing a statutory right to return after a longer period of unpaid leave. This would be broadly comparable to the job protection available after maternity leave, whereby the employee’s job (or similar equivalent role) is protected for the duration of the absence. The consultation asks how long the period of leave should be (with options ranging from less than one month to 10 to 12 months), what evidence requirements would be appropriate, and whether it should apply to all unpaid carers or only in particular circumstances.

The consultation considers the possibility of introducing a statutory right to return after a longer period of unpaid leave. This would be broadly comparable to the job protection available after maternity leave, whereby the employee’s job (or similar equivalent role) is protected for the duration of the absence. The consultation asks how long the period of leave should be (with options ranging from less than one month to 10 to 12 months), what evidence requirements would be appropriate, and whether it should apply to all unpaid carers or only in particular circumstances. Paid Carer’s Leave – The Government is also considering paid carer’s leave. It asks whether a paid entitlement should be introduced, how long it should last (with options from 1 to 2 days to over 5 days), evidence requirements and what the appropriate rate of pay would be. The options canvassed include possible pay rates of 90% of normal pay, 50% of normal pay, an equivalent to statutory parental pay, or the rate of Statutory Sick Pay.

The consultation also asks about people’s experiences of finding information and support, and what further guidance would make it easier for employers and employees to have constructive conversations about caring responsibilities.

Parents of Seriously Ill Children

The consultation separately considers support for parents of seriously ill children, sometimes referred to as “Hugh’s Law.” It asks whether a new statutory entitlement to leave and pay should be created for parents and primary caregivers in this position.

Possible durations for the new leave entitlement range from one week to more than 12 weeks, while the potential rates of pay are similar to those being considered for paid carer’s leave.

Next Steps

The Government has not committed to any changes yet, and emphasizes that any policy changes will need to balance the needs of carers and businesses with the wider economy. However, any reforms in this area could affect absence management, workforce planning, and HR policies, so employers should keep an eye out for the Government’s response in due course.

The consultation is open until September 1, 2026 and responses can be submitted here. Once the consultation closes, the Government will analyse responses and publish a formal response setting out any next steps.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.