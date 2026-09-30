The Paradox Of Consumer Behavior: 2026 U.S. Retail Holiday Outlook Special Report

Consumers say they shouldn't spend money. They're going to anyway.

For years, consumer sentiment surveys have reported deep pessimism about the economy. Consumers consistently state they intend to spend less, cut back on discretionary purchases, and tighten budgets. Yet actual spending data tells a different story.

We're forecasting 4-7% growth this holiday season, thanks to sharp rationalizing by a squeezed consumer base. Find out how retailers can win through the busy season, speaking to the 7 mechanisms that underpin consumer spend right now.