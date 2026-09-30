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30 September 2026

The Paradox Of Consumer Behavior: 2026 U.S. Retail Holiday Outlook Special Report

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Consumer sentiment surveys have long reported deep economic pessimism, with shoppers claiming they'll cut spending and tighten budgets. Yet actual spending behavior contradicts these stated intentions, revealing a disconnect between what consumers say and what they do. This analysis explores the seven mechanisms driving consumer spending and forecasts 4-7% holiday season growth despite widespread financial anxiety.
United Kingdom Strategy
Bryan Eshelman and Meghan Hayward
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Consumers say they shouldn't spend money. They're going to anyway.

For years, consumer sentiment surveys have reported deep pessimism about the economy. Consumers consistently state they intend to spend less, cut back on discretionary purchases, and tighten budgets. Yet actual spending data tells a different story.&nbsp;

We're forecasting 4-7% growth this holiday season, thanks to sharp rationalizing by a squeezed consumer base. Find out how retailers can win through the busy season, speaking to the 7 mechanisms that underpin consumer spend right now.

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Bryan Eshelman
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Meghan Hayward
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