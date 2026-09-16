Leicester’s Growth Story And Our Place Within It

Leicester is evolving into one of the East Midlands’ most dynamic knowledge economies, creating opportunities for both businesses and the professional services firms that support them. As investment, innovation and business growth continue across the city and county, the demand for specialist legal advice is increasing.

Senior Partner Tim Gladdle shares his thoughts on Leicester’s economic transformation, the opportunities it presents, and why the firm is continuing to invest in the city.

Leicester’s economic evolution

Leicester has long been recognised for its strengths in manufacturing, logistics and engineering. However, over the past decade, the city and wider county have diversified significantly, with growing emphasis on professional, scientific and technical sectors.

This shift towards a more knowledge-led economy is helping to drive innovation, attract investment and create higher-value jobs. As businesses grow, scale and operate within increasingly complex regulatory environments, the need for accessible, practical and commercially focused legal advice continues to grow alongside them.

What stands out most about Leicester is the ambition of its business community. From start-ups and scale-ups to established organisations, there is a clear appetite for growth, innovation and investment.

Building on the Bray & Bray legacy

For many businesses and individuals across Leicestershire, the Bray & Bray name has been familiar for generations. Following the merger of Rotheras Solicitors and Bray & Bray in 2023, we brought together two well-established East Midlands firms with shared values and a commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

The merger created Rothera Bray, combining local knowledge with greater scale, expertise and resource. Today, we operate across eight offices throughout the East Midlands, employing more than 250 people and providing a full range of legal services to both individuals and businesses.

The heritage, relationships and commitment that clients valued from Bray & Bray remain as important as ever, now supported by the additional strength and reach of a larger regional firm.

Investing in Leicester’s future

Our confidence in Leicester’s future is reflected in our investment in the city.

In April 2026, we moved our Leicester team to Mercury Place, providing a modern and collaborative environment that supports both our colleagues and our clients. The move represents more than simply a change of address. It demonstrates our long-term commitment to Leicester and our ambition to continue growing our presence within the city.

As demand for legal services evolves, it’s important that we continue to invest in the facilities, technology and people needed to support our clients effectively.

The opportunity for professional services in Leicester

Leicester’s continued growth creates opportunities not only for businesses themselves, but also for the professional advisers who support them.

As organisations expand, diversify and enter new markets, they increasingly require joined-up legal advice across multiple areas, from commercial contracts and employment matters to property transactions, dispute resolution and succession planning.

Professional services already play a significant role in Leicester’s economy, but there is considerable capacity for further growth. Firms that invest in their people, capabilities and local presence will be well positioned to support the next phase of the city’s development.

Following the Rotheras and Bray & Bray merger, our combined expertise enables us to provide that integrated support, drawing on specialist knowledge from across our East Midlands offices while maintaining the local service and relationships our clients value.

Looking ahead

Leicester’s transition towards a knowledge-led economy isn’t a future ambition. It’s happening now.

The city continues to attract innovative businesses, support entrepreneurship and create opportunities for investment. As that growth continues, the importance of a strong local professional services sector will become even more pronounced.

For Rothera Bray, Leicester is far more than an established location. It’s a growth market with significant potential, and one we are proud to have served for more than 130 years through our combined heritage.

Our move to Mercury Place and our continued investment in the city reflect our confidence in Leicester’s future and our commitment to helping businesses and individuals navigate the opportunities ahead.

This article is based on a Viewpoint piece originally published by TheBusinessDesk.com and has been adapted for this blog.