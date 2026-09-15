Matt Clark, EMEA Leader Of Retail At AlixPartners, Comments On The August BRC-Sensormatic Footfall Monitor

UK retailers face mounting pressure as they navigate structural headwinds including inflation, tax burdens, and global volatility in fuel and food prices. With peak trading season approaching and the upcoming Budget looming as a potential turning point, the question remains whether government intervention will provide meaningful cost relief or if retailers must rely solely on data-driven personalization strategies to sustain growth through back-to-school and Christmas trading periods.

AlixPartners is a results-driven global consulting firm that specializes in helping businesses successfully address their most complex and critical challenges.

Article Insights

AlixPartners are most popular: within Strategy, Intellectual Property and Criminal Law topic(s)

"August's footfall data tells a familiar story - a lot of structural headwinds still to work through, but not without a few green shoots. While the Burnham bounce has given consumer confidence a welcome lift, prolonged summer heat kept shoppers away from the high street, with discretionary spend shifting online and overall activity softening as a result.

"The more pressing concern is what lies ahead. UK retailers are heading into peak trading season — back-to-school now, Christmas around the corner — while still carrying significant cost pressure from inflation, tax, and ongoing global volatility in fuel and food prices.

"The Budget will be a defining moment as a signal of whether the Government is serious about giving retailers the cost relief they need to grow sustainably. Temporary boosts don't build long-term businesses.

"Crucially, retailers shouldn’t wait for conditions to improve. The back-to-school window is open now. Those retailers that use their customer data and loyalty programmes to drive genuinely personalised experiences will be best placed when Christmas trading arrives."

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.