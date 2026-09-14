Senior Exits: A New Risk Landscape On The Horizon

As we sing Auld Lang Syne in the early hours of 1 January 2027, a radical change in employment law will have occurred. We are speaking, of course, of the changes to unfair dismissal law, which are likely to cause a seismic shift to the costs and strategy associated with senior exits. With approximately four months to go, there is still time to prepare. In this article we summarise the steps you may want to take now, followed by the longer-term considerations.

The changes

From 1 January 2027:

Employees will only need six months’ continuous service to be eligible to bring an “ordinary” unfair dismissal claim; down from the current two years.

The statutory cap on compensation for ordinary unfair dismissal will be entirely removed. The current cap is the lower of 52 weeks' gross pay or £123,543.

The removal of the cap does not mean that all unfairly dismissed employees will automatically receive hundreds of thousands of pounds in compensation. Compensation will still be assessed by reference to the financial losses that flow from the unfair dismissal and claimants will still be expected to make reasonable attempts to find a new job, to mitigate their losses. In addition, compensation can be further reduced for reasons we explain later in this article, such as where the claimant was in some ways to blame for their dismissal, even though it’s been found to be unfair. However, there will be no “backstop” cap to fall back on.

Why is this significant for senior exits?

It is easy to see how someone on a six-figure salary could quickly hit the compensation cap under the current system. This reality has long shaped the landscape for senior exits, both in terms of economics and strategy. For example, it can mean that the departing employee’s notice pay entitlement alone could use up all or most of the capped amount, with the consequence that there might be little to no penalty for not following a full, standard dismissal process. It can also mean that there is little point analysing other potential sources of loss, which are often much more complicated, such as the loss of future bonuses, benefits, pension and equity. (Although the employee might, in some circumstances, have separate claims that could cover such losses.)

The new, uncapped compensation landscape means the cost of a senior exit could quickly become more expensive. This is heightened by the fact that employers will only have six months before the employee gains these protections.

The good news for employers is that there are steps they can take to mitigate these changes.

What to do between now and January?

Anyone who joined your organisation in the period 2 January 2025 to as recently as 1 July 2026 will gain protection from unfair dismissal come New Year’s Day 2027. Accordingly, if you have concerns about the performance of someone within this cohort, you should address them now (even if they have passed their probation period). If, ultimately, you consider that dismissal is necessary, you should deal with this before Christmas, for the reasons explained in our previous article: Getting your timings right for expanded unfair dismissal protections – time to plan ahead.

Longer-term considerations

When a senior hire is not working out, it is likely that both the employer and senior executive will continue to prefer a swift, negotiated exit in most cases. While the landscape for such exits will undoubtedly change, there are a range of measures that employers can adopt to help soften the impact. They include: