Taking On The Yorkshire Three Peaks For Yorkshire Cancer Research

This year, Blacks are proud to sponsor Yorkshire Cancer Research as the Charity of the Year. In August, a representative from the charity visited the office to explain the work that the charity undertakes and how important corporate sponsors, like us, are to the cause.

Supporting Yorkshire Cancer Research

Yorkshire Cancer Research is a regional charity dedicated to funding research into the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer, with a particular focus on improving outcomes for people in Yorkshire. Founded in 1925, at The Queens Hotel, (2 minutes from our office!), it is one of the UK's oldest and largest regional cancer charities. The organisation supports clinical trials, invests in cutting-edge equipment, and funds research projects at universities and hospitals across the region. It relies on donations, legacies, and fundraising events to continue its work tackling cancer in Yorkshire.

To raise funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research, a team from Blacks got together to take on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. The Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge is a 24-mile round-trip hike across the Yorkshire Dales National Park, including three peaks: Pen-Y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough. No one in the team had ever completed all three peaks aat once, so this was very much a challenge for everyone.

The day of the challenge

The day of the challenge, Saturday 22nd August 2026, began in the early hours, with the minibus departing from our office in Leeds at 3:15am to arrive in Horton in Ribblesdale to start the challenge at 5:45am. The team comprising Sophie Winn, Courtney Walshaw, Alex Oldreive, Jasmeen Sharma, Niale Birdi, Taebba Zahoor, myself, along with some of our family and friends, set off for a day of trekking.

After over 63,000 steps each, a 5,200ft total ascent and some very sore knees and feet, the team managed to successfully complete the challenge. It was a great atmosphere on the day and whilst no one is rushing to do it again, everyone thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

The team are extremely proud of their performance and have already surpassed their target for Yorkshire Cancer Research from this event. The hope is that this will be used to fund prevention programmes, diagnosis training and treatment for patients across Yorkshire.

Five top tips for completing the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge

1. Comfort: Wear well-fitted, broken-in walking boots to prevent blisters. Dress in layers so you can adjust to changing weather conditions throughout the day, especially since the top of the peaks are rather cold.

2. Energy: Pack plenty of high-energy snacks such as nuts, cereal bars and bananas to keep you fuelled. Eat little and often rather than waiting until you feel hungry.

3. Vibes: Go with a supportive group and keep spirits high with conversation and encouragement. A good playlist or podcast for the flatter sections can also help the miles pass more quickly (Proud Mary, by Tina Turner was what gave me the final push I needed for Ingleborough!).

4. Training: Build up your fitness in the weeks beforehand with regular walks, gradually increasing distance and elevation. Practising on hilly terrain will help prepare your legs for the steep ascents and descents. I had been hitting the stair master and the treadmill on an incline, at the gym to get in some practice!

5. Equipment: Make sure you bring a small first aid kit, with plenty of plasters for your team, and charge your phone the night before to 100% then also bring a portable charger. Walking poles are also highly recommended to ease the strain on your knees during descents.

Support our fundraising

If you’d like to donate to our JustGiving page, we’d be grateful for any donations big or small.

Alternatively, check out our Fundraising page where you can see some other charity work in action.