Defining Moments Defining Moments – A Conversation With Michael Helfgott And Claire Matthews (Video)

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Real Estate Partner Michael Helfgott and Incentives Partner Claire Matthews share the pivotal moments that shaped their legal careers, from unexpected opportunities to the mentors who challenged them to grow. Their conversation explores how understanding people—clients, colleagues, and teams—became one of the most valuable skills they developed, and why the best breakthroughs often come when you least expect them.
Some careers are shaped by the moments you plan for. Others by the ones you never see coming.
The move that changes your direction. The opportunity that opens a new path. The people who challenge you to think differently.
We call them Defining Moments.
In this installment, Real Estate Partner Michael Helfgott and Incentives Partner Claire Matthews reflect on the moments—expected and unexpected—that shaped their paths in law.
From Michael’s 24 years building a career and a home at Winston Taylor, to Claire’s return to private practice and rise to partner in the U.K. after time in Singapore, theirs is a conversation about breakthrough moments, lifelong learning, and the people who shape us along the way. Together, they explore why understanding clients, colleagues, and teams is one of the most important skills a lawyer can develop, and why successful careers are never defined by any one quality alone.
Because the best breakthroughs often come when you stop looking for them; the best careers built from learning every step of the way.