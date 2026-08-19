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19 August 2026

Young Parents And Gen Alpha: The Coming Generational Disruption

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Young parents under 45 with children under 18 are fundamentally reshaping the grocery industry with distinct shopping behaviors spanning store selection, price perception, e-commerce adoption, and prepared food preferences. This comprehensive analysis reveals both universal patterns and regional variations in how this demographic shops compared to traditional consumers, offering critical insights for grocers seeking to adapt their business models for the next generation of shoppers.
United Kingdom Strategy
Matt Hamory,David Ritter,Adam Goodliss
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Disruption on par with the rise of Millennials

Young parents—those under 45 with kids under 18—see groceries differently: from pre-shop to store choice to price perception to e-commerce to prepared foods and more. They’re not the customers for whom grocers have been optimizing the last two decades, but they’re the new normal. Their habits will be the baseline for Gen Alpha.

This new report details both universal and regional differences in how young parents shop compared to other consumers, and our expert team delivers insights into how grocers should begin to evolve their business models with this next generation in mind.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
Photo of Matt Hamory
Matt Hamory
Photo of David Ritter
David Ritter
Photo of Marco Di Marino
Marco Di Marino
Photo of Adam Goodliss
Adam Goodliss
Photo of John Clear
John Clear
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