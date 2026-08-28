In Their Own Words: How In-House Legal Leaders Picture The Budget, Three Years Out

In-house legal leaders envision a dramatically transformed budget landscape by 2027, where artificial intelligence absorbs routine legal work, alternative legal service providers fill the scalable middle ground, and traditional law firms retreat to only the most complex matters.

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At the end of our survey for the new Axiom 2027 In-House Legal Budget Report, we asked all 510 respondents an open-ended question that we didn’t build a chart for: Imagine an in-house legal department three years in the future. How has the balance of budgeting for full-time employees, law firms, ALSPs, and legal AI changed? Why?

No answer options. No scale to circle. Just a blank box and a chance to say, in their own words, where they think this is all headed.

What came back was more consistent than we expected. We coded all 499 valid responses into six themes, and while the language varied—some clipped and clinical, some almost narrative—the underlying model of the future was surprisingly shared. Here’s what in-house legal leaders and CFOs told us, theme by theme:

1. AI absorbs the routine work, and the budget follows it (51%, 253 of 499)

By far the largest theme, and the least surprising, is that half of all respondents described a future where AI has taken over the bulk of routine legal work, and spending has migrated from people to platforms accordingly. Among the responses were:

AI reduces contract review costs, freeing budget for strategic legal initiatives.” - Respondent 16 Budget growth for legal technology exceeds budget growth for personnel because software capabilities continue improving rapidly.” - Respondent 206 Businesses reduce dependence on outside counsel because teams supported by AI can manage many legal matters independently.” - Respondent 345

The prediction itself isn’t notable, and tracks with everything else in this year’s report. What’s remarkable is how matter-of-factly people wrote it. Nobody hedged this one with “if” or “eventually.” It reads as if it were already underway, not speculative.

One caveat worth flagging before the rest: “AI absorbs the work” doesn’t mean AI works unsupervised. Current bar guidance requires a lawyer to review AI-generated work product before it’s relied on, so what’s actually shifting is the shape of the human task—from first-draft authorship to verification and sign-off—not whether a human is in the loop at all. This is worth keeping in mind as the rest of these themes describe work “moving to AI.”

2. In-house gets leaner, not smaller in ambition (22%, 109 of 499)

The second-largest theme is a more specific version of the first: department headcount holds roughly flat, but output rises because AI absorbs the volume, and the humans who remain move up the value chain into judgment work. Respondents noted:

AI tools allow us to increase productivity without adding headcount.” - Respondent 42 Full-time legal employees focus more on strategic decision-making, business advisory work, and complex negotiations that require human judgment and experience.” - Respondent 5 Law firms charge premiums for judgment calls AI cannot yet make, like novel legal arguments.” - Respondent 68

That last line is worth contemplation. It’s a respondent describing (unprompted) the exact dynamic the executive summary calls “diminishing returns,” but from the other direction. If routine work is commoditized and only judgment work commands a premium, the question for every budget line becomes less “AI or human” and more which kind of human time it buys— first-draft judgment, or the review and sign-off that bar guidance still requires either way.

3. ALSPs and flexible talent expand as the scalable middle (12%, 58 of 499)

Where the first two themes describe AI displacing labor, this one describes where the displaced budget goes— not straight to headcount, but into flexible capacity that can be turned up or down. Examples of this include:

Flexible legal talent becomes more valuable because companies want scalable resources without long-term commitments.” - Respondent 17 I see a more balanced mix: internal teams focus on judgment, AI handles process work, ALSPs manage overflow, and firms step in for complex disputes.” - Respondent 8 We use ALSPs for project-based work, reducing our fixed departmental budgets.” - Respondent 94

That third response is doing something the other themes don’t: naming alternative legal service providers (ALSPs) as a way to convert a fixed cost into a variable one. Indeed, it’s a smaller theme by response volume, but it’s the one most directly aligned with how Axiom talks about its own value proposition. And it came from survey respondents, not from us.

4. Law firms narrow to what’s actually hard (7%, 33 of 499)

This is a smaller but pointed theme. Outside counsel doesn’t disappear, but its remit shrinks to the matters that genuinely require it, such as complex litigation, novel regulatory questions, and bet-the-company transactions. Responses included:

External law firm spending is more focused on complex litigation and strategic regulatory matters because routine work is no longer cost-effective to outsource to high-hourly-rate firms.” - Respondent 10 Law firms still get paid for specialized expertise, but routine research and document drafting rarely leave the department anymore.” - Respondent 501

Read alongside the main report’s finding that 85% of teams saw outside counsel rates rise this past year, this theme suggests a longer arc: firms aren’t losing clients so much as losing the low-complexity work that used to subsidize their rates. What’s left is smaller in volume and pricier per hour, which may help explain why rates keep climbing even as satisfaction with firms lags behind ALSPs.

5. The billable hour loses its grip on budget logic (4%, 22 of 499)

A quieter theme, but a sharp one. These respondents weren’t describing a reallocation between vendors so much as a change in how legal spend gets evaluated in the first place, from hours worked to outcomes delivered, such as:

Traditional billing models receive greater scrutiny because organizations demand measurable outcomes rather than paying solely for hours worked.” - Respondent 63 Budgets move away from hourly billing toward subscription tools and managed services.” - Respondent 91 AI challenges the billable hour model, pushing firms toward flat fees, subscriptions, or outcome-based pricing.” - Respondent 402

It’s worth noting that this theme sits in some tension with what we found elsewhere in this year’s data. Namely, the alternative fee arrangements teams actually report negotiating today, such as success premiums, bulk hour purchases, and discounts without volume commitments, are still hourly-rate-adjacent, not outcome-based. These respondents are describing where they think the model is going, not where it is. That gap between the stated destination and the current mechanics may be worth its own follow-up.

6. New spend categories emerge around AI itself (5%, 24 of 499)

Another seemingly minor theme from a response standpoint, but arguably the most forward-looking. A cluster of respondents didn’t just talk about reallocating existing budget lines; they described entirely new ones, including AI governance, data management, cross-border compliance, and training lawyers to work alongside AI systems. For example, the following:

Legal operations teams expand to support AI governance, implementation, and optimization.” - Respondent 411 We invest more to train lawyers on AI tools; efficiency increases faster than budgets.” - Respondent 52 Legal branch[es] invest extra heavily in data governance and AI oversight capabilities.” - Respondent 346

This is the theme most easily missed in a survey built around reallocating four existing categories (FTEs, firms, ALSPs, AI), because it describes budget lines that don’t fit neatly into any of them yet. If this year’s report chapter on unfunded AI mandates is the present-tense version of the problem, this is the future-tense version: a permanent AI governance and training line that today’s budget structures aren’t built to hold.

One future, described six ways

Line up all six themes and a single model of the future emerges, even though no respondent saw anyone else’s answer. In that future, AI takes the routine work with a lawyer still required to check it, in-house teams get leaner but more senior, ALSPs absorb the variable overflow, law firms retreat to genuinely hard matters, budgeting logic slowly drifts toward outcomes, and a new governance-and-training line grows up around AI itself.

None of that required us to ask a leading question. We asked people to imagine three years out and explain their reasoning, and 499 of them converged on roughly the same insights without being shown each other’s answers. That kind of unprompted consensus is harder to dismiss than a single statistic. And it’s the clearest evidence in this year’s research that the shift described in the rest of the report isn’t a one-year blip.

Methodology note: Responses are drawn from an open-ended question in the 2027 Axiom In-House Legal Budget Report survey, conducted by InsightDynamo on behalf of Axiom, June 9–15, 2026, among 510 in-house legal and finance leaders at companies with at least $250 million in annual revenue. 499 of 510 responses were valid and coded into six themes; quotes above are lightly edited for spelling and punctuation only, with wording otherwise unchanged, and attribution anonymized.

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