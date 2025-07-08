ARTICLE
8 July 2025

S5:E10 – Kate Rose: Seeing The Beauty In Everything With TUTTI & CO (Video)

Gill Hunter

Video summary

In this episode of 'Fear Less, Do More', host Gill Hunter sits down with Kate Rose, Founder and Creative Director of TUTTI & CO – a thriving North East-based fashion and accessories brand that has been going strong for 20 years.

With seasonal collections of jewellery and accessories, TUTTI&CO is stocked by major retailers like John Lewis and Fenwick, and draws inspiration from Kate's travels around the world.

Despite facing many challenges, Kate's resilience and creativity have driven the business forward. She shares insights on the power of authenticity, learning from setbacks and making fearless decisions in business.

