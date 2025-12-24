ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Corporate Governance – Glass Lewis 2026 Policy Guidelines

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
Glass Lewis has published its 2026 UK Benchmark Policy Guidelines, which set out the proxy adviser's views on current market practice and its voting...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Gareth Sykes,James Palmer,Gavin Davies
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gareth Sykes’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Business & Consumer Services and Transport industries

Glass Lewis has published its 2026 UK Benchmark Policy Guidelines, which set out the proxy adviser's views on current market practice and its voting recommendations for AGMs in 2026.

Key changes in the guidelines for 2026 include that Glass Lewis will:

  • Committee size – typically recommend shareholders vote against, rather than abstain from voting on, the re-election of the audit and/or remuneration committee chair where the relevant committee is too small (the UK Corporate Governance Code includes provisions relating to minimum committee composition, being three independent non‑executive directors for each of the audit and remuneration committees);
  • Gender diversity – typically recommend voting against the re-election of the nomination committee chair where the board does not comprise at least 40% women, absent any mitigating circumstances – the deadline for meeting the FTSE Women Leaders Review target that 40% of FTSE 350 board and leadership positions be held by women is the end of 2025 (read more on our blog here); and
  • Performance-related pay – base its voting recommendations on a holistic assessment of the company's remuneration structure, disclosure and practices, alongside the scores arising from its new proprietary pay-for-performance model (which includes score ranges, individual tests in a balanced scorecard, and information on the selection of peers).

The guidelines also clarify Glass Lewis's policies in some areas, including attendance at key committees, remuneration committee independence and vesting/holding periods for long-term incentives.

The revised guidelines apply from January 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gareth Sykes
Gareth Sykes
Photo of James Palmer
James Palmer
Photo of Sarah Hawes
Sarah Hawes
Photo of Gavin Davies
Gavin Davies
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More