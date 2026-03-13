Private Equity Has Found A Home In Sport

What used to be rare is now routine: private equity is buying into sport at every level.

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What used to be rare is now routine: private equity is buying into sport at every level.

Since CVC Capital Partners' landmark investment in Formula 1 in 2006, one of private equity's first major forays into sport, private equity has become a central player in how the global sports industry is financed, structured, and run. Attracted by its growth, with the global sports market projected to reach $635.42 billion by 2029, private equity investment is not only transforming the commercial model behind leagues and teams, but is also moulding fan experience and the governance dynamics that underpin it ( The Business Research Company).

Whilst investment has historically been in leagues and competitions, there has been a recent and notable uptick in investments into clubs and franchises, including Clearlake Capital's stake in Chelsea FC, and the private equity backing behind Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred. The Hundred itself is a competition likely always designed to secure third party investment, and relaxation of rules in the US on NFL franchise ownership demonstrate the ways in which sport is creatively seeking outside investment in the interests of sport as a whole.

Today, sport is part-cultural institution – where heritage assets, often embedded in local communities, are celebrated for their history and the sporting successes that have defined them – and part-global vehicle for commercial growth. Outside capital, which is increasingly propping the industry up, is rightly viewed as an essential component of club success on and off the pitch. Private equity is about the long-term growth of assets and its presence is securing the overall resilience of the sector.

Why private equity sees value

The fundamentals of sport investment are appealing. Media rights, international sponsorships, and merchandising are growing. So are audiences - not only in terms of numbers, but geography and demographic range. UK sports attendance, for example, has grown by 27% over the past decade ( Two Circles). For investors, this creates a pathway to capital appreciation that doesn't depend on leverage or market cycles. There are also portfolio dynamics at play. Sports assets tend to perform independently of broader markets, which makes them attractive to diversified private capital platforms.

What does private equity bring

One clear advantage is capital. Clubs and leagues have used private equity backing to upgrade stadiums, develop training facilities, and expand digital operations. In cricket, The Hundred has provided the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) with a vehicle to raise capital, which has been used in part to support grassroots programmes.

Women's sport is another growth area. As an ecosystem earlier in its commercialisation process, global revenues for women's elite sports are expected to surpass US$2.35 billion (£1.88 billion) in 2025, a 240 per cent increase in the last four years ( Deloitte). Private equity firms can support visibility in media coverage and infrastructure expansion, areas where investment can generate significant returns.

Investors also bring cross-sector experience, which is being applied to commercial strategy including stadium redevelopment for multi-use functions, better digital fan engagement, and modernised rights distribution models. These business areas are often outside the core expertise of governing bodies and traditional club owners.

Investor visibility and expertise can also be an asset, where at Wrexham AFC, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (now known professionally as Rob Mac) have drawn global attention to a club in the lower tiers of English football. Analysts generally agree that the off-pitch narrative here has had a measurable commercial impact. It's certain that without Reynolds' and Mac's profile and expertise, the valuations being discussed for Wrexham would be significantly lower.

Getting the investment right: regulation

That said, investment in sport comes with unique constraints. In the UK, any transaction involving "control" of a football club involves meeting criteria around financial transparency, ownership vetting, and regulatory approvals from bodies such as the Premier League and EFL.

The trend is toward increasing regulation of clubs. New rules, including the introduction of a statutory football regulator, are likely to increase oversight, while financial sustainability regulations (PSRs) and salary caps are being debated in multiple leagues, which may constrain the ability of financiers to invest and grow.

Getting the investment right: competition

There are also competition-related risks. Multi-club ownership, now common among private equity-backed groups, can attract regulatory attention. UEFA has warned that shared ownership structures - such as those linking Girona FC and Manchester City - could "pose a material threat to the integrity" of European competitions. In practice, this means firms may need to restructure or exit certain positions if both clubs qualify for the same tournament. The sale of a significant stake in Crystal Palace by John Textor was reportedly driven by concerns around participation in European Competitions as part of a multi-club model.

New formats, including the currently abandoned European Super League or LIV Golf, can also test legal and political boundaries, with governments considering laws to prevent clubs from breaking away. Competition laws similarly limit how far leagues go in setting rules to protect the integrity of competitions and support long-term investment. These issues raise further questions around what investors can and can't do to grow revenues at the assets they own.

Getting the investment right: governance

Whilst sporting investments tend to follow the same mechanics as minority investments or joint ventures, investors must often work alongside other shareholders, including leagues, federations, and in some cases, local authorities, to grow value responsibly. The most critical component on a club investment is the fan base. In no other industry does the consumer group hold quite as much power. For private equity, this means that reputation management and transparent governance are essential, as well as working in the interests of fans and supporters who are vital to the ongoing success of the club or league.

Looking ahead

Private capital in sport is unlikely to reverse course. US investors are expected to expand their presence, with strong growth potential attracting more typical private equity money, and other factors including an interest in sports and opportunities to generate broader publicity driving a wider range of investments.

Challenger leagues and new formats will likely remain a theme, with significant investment expected from sovereign wealth funds and similar pools of capital. As the IPO window reopens, public markets will offer an exit route, giving fans an opportunity to invest in clubs alongside institutional investors.

Until then, however, well-advised investors will be focused on governance, fan alignment and operational excellence - not only to secure returns, but to demonstrate that they are stewards as well as shareholders. Fans' desire for on-pitch success and a high-quality off-pitch experience closely aligns with investors' focus on sustainable, long-term growth.

The capital is there. Well-advised investors will continue to deploy it with care.

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