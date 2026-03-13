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13 March 2026

The Business Behind Sport: What Makes Sports Sponsorship (Podcast)

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Ankura Consulting Group LLC

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Valued at approximately $103 billion today and projected to reach close to $185 billion by 2035, sports sponsorship has become a strategic...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Jonny Gray
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Valued at approximately $103 billion today and projected to reach close to $185 billion by 2035, sports sponsorship has become a strategic growth lever shaping how organizations position themselves, engage global audiences, and drive commercial value.

In this episode of The Business Behind Sport podcast, Giles Morgan, Founder of The Sponsorship Doctor and former Global Head of Sponsorship and Partnerships at HSBC and Howden, joins Jonny Gray to unpack the evolution of sports sponsorship, and why clarity, strategy, and execution are fundamental to successful partnerships.

They discuss:

  • The importance of clear sponsorship objectives — and the brand risk when they are not defined.
  • How sponsorship deals are structured in practice, from rights to activation.
  • Why connecting authentically with fan communities is critical to success — with real-world examples.
  • How digital tools are transforming return on investment (ROI) measurement and accelerating sector growth.

Listen now and rethink how sponsorship creates value in sport.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jonny Gray
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