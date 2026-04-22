Disputes 101 – Parent Company Liability In Its Various Forms

When can a UK parent company be held liable for the actions of its subsidiaries? This analysis explores the evolving legal landscape of parent company liability, from negligence claims arising from international operations to alternative routes through economic torts and director duties.

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This is the second blog post in the Disputes 101 2026 series, covering parent company liability in all its forms – the various ways a UK parent company can find itself exposed to claims arising from activities elsewhere in the group and what can be done about it. It is a topic that sits at the heart of modern corporate governance and generates significant interest.

For convenience we refer here to “parent” and “subsidiary”, but the principles equally extend to private equity and other investment fund structures and their portfolio companies.

Parent company liability for international torts

The most well-trodden path to parent company liability is via the tort of negligence. Two Supreme Court decisions — Vedanta v Lungowe and Okpabi v Royal Dutch Shell — frame the landscape. The starting point is straightforward: a parent does not owe a duty of care to those affected by its subsidiary’s operations merely by virtue of ownership. But this not a rule without exception and a duty of care can arise. Everything depends on the extent to which the parent intervened in, controlled, supervised or advised the subsidiary.

Non-exhaustive indicators of when a duty of care might arise include: a high degree of supervision over local operations (in Vedanta, the parent’s sustainability report, health and safety training and public environmental commitments were key); the provision of relevant advice, particularly where the parent has superior knowledge (in Okpabi, the parent’s alleged direction over pipeline infrastructure was important); and the establishment of group-wide policies and minimum standards (in AAA v Unilever, the claim against the parent failed partly because the relevant risk management policy had been prepared by the subsidiary itself).

This creates a tension: good governance, group-wide standards and active oversight are desirable — indeed, reputational and regulatory considerations may demand them — yet they are precisely the conduct that may give rise to a duty of care. But a duty is not the end of the road: a significant part of liability mitigation is ensuring that, where a duty arises, it is properly discharged.

Cases so far have focused on whether a duty of care exists, whether the English courts have jurisdiction, and whether the claim should be tried in the local courts where the harm occurred. We have surprisingly little guidance on whether a duty of care has been breached, as the cases tend to settle once it is established that a duty may exist.

Alternative routes to parent company liability

Negligence is by no means the only tool in a potential claimant’s toolkit. Economic torts, misstatement and misrepresentation, and accessory liability each offer alternative routes to establishing liability of a parent (depending on the precise facts of the case). Often these claims can be challenging to win, but they do not need to succeed to be effective. Their primary purpose is often tactical: widening the pool of parties, broadening disclosure, increasing costs and, ultimately, raising settlement value.

On the economic torts side, a claimant may allege that the parent induced its subsidiary’s breach of contract, although a mere request which the subsidiary’s board independently considers will generally not suffice (Stocznia Gdanska v Latvian Shipping). Claims may also be framed as causing loss by unlawful means or as conspiracy by lawful or unlawful means, all of which require (to varying degrees) an intention to injure the claimant.

Claims in misstatement and misrepresentation are generally based on what the parent has said rather than what it has done. An important distinction: negligent misstatement does not require a contractual relationship between the parties but rather a duty of care (in the same way as a claim in negligence). Establishing this in the case of public statements is challenging so the claim tends to arise more in the case of targeted statements to specific individuals (this is separate to any question of liability for UK issuers under section 90 / 90A FSMA). Negligent or fraudulent misrepresentation, by contrast, does require a contractual relationship.

Finally, accessory liability: even if the parent did not commit the primary wrong, it may be jointly liable if it assisted, facilitated or procured the subsidiary’s wrongful conduct pursuant to a common design and with knowledge of the essential elements. The Supreme Court’s decision in Lifestyle Equities v Ahmed clarified the requirements, emphasising the need for both common design and active participation by the accessory.

Director liability

Directors owe their duties to the company — not to individual shareholders or third parties — so the proper claimant for a wrong done to a company is the company itself. Director liability can extend to not just those registered at Companies House but also de facto and shadow directors.

The central duty on those directors (under section 172 of the Companies Act) is to act in the way they consider, in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the company for the benefit of its members as a whole. A minority shareholder aggrieved by a director’s conduct cannot simply sue the director personally. Instead they must find another route and it is this dynamic that generates much of the litigation risk. For example:

Bringing a claim as a derivative actions (i.e. where the shareholder steps into the company’s shoes). In practice, however, derivative claims are rare. ClientEarth v Shell illustrates the point: the court twice refused permission, finding it should not second-guess the board’s commercial judgement. But even unsuccessful claims are expensive, distracting and may be reputationally damaging.

Making an unfair prejudice petitions under section 994 of the Companies Act. This is more common than a derivative action, particularly in owner-managed companies. The range of conduct that can found a petition is broad — exclusion from management, failure to pay dividends, dilution — and the usual remedy is a buy-out order. This is typically brought by a minority shareholder against the majority shareholder(s), but the company and directors could be drawn in.

Claiming that the director, personally, has committed a tort. This can be easier to allege than to succeed, but it sometimes used as a means of applying pressure and seeking to get around the difficulty of alleging breach of directors’ duties by someone other than the company itself.

Risk mitigation strategies

What then can parent companies and their directors do to manage and mitigate risk? The following practical steps are worth bearing in mind, although their appropriateness and feasibility will always be context specific:

Maintain separate corporate entities and identities. Preserving the distinction between the parent and its subsidiaries, both operationally and presentationally, can help limit liability.

Preserving the distinction between the parent and its subsidiaries, both operationally and presentationally, can help limit liability. Respect board autonomy. Subsidiaries should be allowed to exercise genuine, independent decision-making rather than simply acting as a rubber stamp for the parent’s instructions.

Subsidiaries should be allowed to exercise genuine, independent decision-making rather than simply acting as a rubber stamp for the parent’s instructions. Avoid overlapping directors where possible. While some overlap may be unavoidable and indeed desirable, minimising it helps reinforce the separateness of entities within the group.

While some overlap may be unavoidable and indeed desirable, minimising it helps reinforce the separateness of entities within the group. Document decision-making properly. Keep separate, contemporaneous board minutes for the parent and each subsidiary, recording that each board has independently considered and approved its own decisions.

Keep separate, contemporaneous board minutes for the parent and each subsidiary, recording that each board has independently considered and approved its own decisions. Identify a legitimate basis for involvement in subsidiaries. Where the parent does involve itself in a subsidiary’s affairs, the basis for that involvement should be clearly set out as well as any appropriate guardrails e.g. channelling guidance or requests through the subsidiary’s management.

Where the parent does involve itself in a subsidiary’s affairs, the basis for that involvement should be clearly set out as well as any appropriate guardrails e.g. channelling guidance or requests through the subsidiary’s management. Keep finances separate. Maintain distinct bank accounts, accounting records etc. for each entity, and ensure any intra-group funding is documented on arm’s-length terms.

Maintain distinct bank accounts, accounting records etc. for each entity, and ensure any intra-group funding is documented on arm’s-length terms. Formalise intra-group services. Where services are provided between group entities, these should be documented in formal agreements on arm’s length terms.

Where services are provided between group entities, these should be documented in formal agreements on arm’s length terms. Be cautious with group-wide policies. If the parent issues group policies, make clear that implementation and day-to-day compliance remain the responsibility of the relevant subsidiary.

If the parent issues group policies, make clear that implementation and day-to-day compliance remain the responsibility of the relevant subsidiary. Limit assumptions of responsibility. Avoid language or conduct that could be construed as the parent assuming a duty of care to third parties.

Avoid language or conduct that could be construed as the parent assuming a duty of care to third parties. Take specialist advice before intervening. Before stepping into the management of a subsidiary’s affairs, particularly in a crisis or insolvency scenario, seek legal advice to manage the risks.

The next two webinars in the 101 series are:

Privilege update on Tuesday, 12 May 2026 at 9:00am.

Shareholder litigation on Tuesday, 9 June 2026 at 9:00am.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.