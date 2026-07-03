No Piecing Together Knowledge To Establish Fraud In Warranty Claim Against Company

In Veranova Bidco LP v Johnson Matthey Plc & ors [2026] EWHC 1021 (Comm), the High Court dismissed a claim for fraudulent breach of warranty, holding that the buyer (the claimant in this case) could not aggregate the knowledge of different executives within the corporate seller to construct a finding of dishonesty. Whilst the court found a warranty had been breached and was inadequately qualified by disclosure, the claimant failed to establish the fraud necessary to sustain a claim under the terms of the SPA.

Background

The claim arose from the sale by Johnson Matthey of a company referred to as the 'Health Business' which manufactured active pharmaceutical ingredients. One of its major products was buprenorphine hydrochloride (BHCL), for which its largest customer by value was Alvogen Inc. The supply agreement with Alvogen contained a price match clause entitling Alvogen to initiate discussions no more than once a year if it received a bona fide competing offer from a third-party manufacturer at least 8% lower than the contract price; if the Health Business failed to match the offer or reach another mutually acceptable arrangement, Alvogen could source BHCL elsewhere.

The SPA terms

The SPA contained two warranties central to the dispute:

The 'Ordinary and Usual Course Warranty' warranted that the Health Business had been carried on in the ordinary and usual course consistent with past practice, without any material alteration to its nature, scope or manner. The 'Key Contracts Warranty' warranted that none of the companies was currently renegotiating any material term of any Key Contract, which upon conclusion, would have an adverse or detrimental effect on the business.

Critically, the SPA contained a clause (6.7) providing that if the buyer entered into a warranty and indemnity insurance policy prior to completion, the buyer would not be able to bring a warranty claim unless the claim arose from fraud on the part of the seller.

The claimant's case

The claimant argued that the above-mentioned warranties were false because the Health Business was renegotiating the price under the supply agreement with Alvogen. In October 2021, Alvogen received an offer from a third-party manufacturer to supply BHCL at around US$8 per gram, substantially lower than the prevailing price of US$16 per gram, and Alvogen had invoked the price match clause. The claimant accepted it was informed of ongoing price negotiations with Alvogen but said it was given the false impression that these related to a reduction to around US$12–13 per gram.

The claimant argued that the facts and circumstances giving rise to the breaches of warranty were not disclosed and sought to attribute "fraud or wilful misconduct" to one or more of the senior executives of Johnson Matthey when they signed off the SPA.

Breach of warranty

The court rejected the Claimant's case that the Ordinary and Usual Course Warranty was breached, holding that price negotiations were entirely to be expected in the ordinary course of a long-term supply relationship and for a business where price erosion was a feature of the commercial landscape. This was consistent with past practice, as Alvogen had triggered the price match clause at least once before. Nor could it be said that the price renegotiations resulted in a change to the nature, scope or manner of the business.

However, the court found the Key Contracts Warranty had been breached. Rejecting the argument that the invocation of the price match clause did not amount to a "renegotiation", which was dismissed as "pure sophistry", the court held that renegotiations were underway as at the date of the SPA. A drop of nearly 50% to US$8 per gram would have an adverse or detrimental effect on the business, threatening the viability of one of its manufacturing sites, irrespective of whether the precise financial impact could be quantified.

Inadequacy of disclosure

As acknowledged in the judgment, parties are free to agree whether to qualify the warranties given and to what extent, by disclosing against them. However, the court held that the disclosures were inadequate. Fair disclosure required disclosure that Alvogen had invoked the price match clause on the basis of a verified bona fide offer at around US$8 per gram, and that the Health Business would need to match the offer to retain Alvogen's business. Nothing in the Disclosure Letter or Data Room amounted to fair disclosure of either matter. It was one thing to refer to negotiations in the context of increased competition and downward pricing pressure in general, and quite another to refer to negotiations around a price representing a sudden 50% reduction with material consequences for the business.

Fraud: no aggregation of knowledge

However, due to clause 6.7, to bring a successful claim, the claimant had to go further and establish fraud.

The court rejected the claimant's primary case that it sufficed only to show that the defendants knew the facts making the warranty false and that this would be the case if any of the senior executives knew such facts.

The court held that dishonesty by at least one individual (whose state of mind was attributable to the company) was required. Referring to cases including Armstrong v Strain [1951] 1 TLR 856 and Stanford International Bank Ltd v HSBC Bank plc [2021] EWCA Civ 535, the court confirmed that it is impermissible to aggregate innocent states of mind held by different individuals to arrive at corporate dishonesty.

The court distinguished Synthos Spolka Akcyjna v Ineos Industries Holdings Ltd [2026] EWHC 83 (Comm), in which aggregation was permitted because the SPA contained an express contractual knowledge-attribution clause deeming multiple specified individuals' knowledge to be that of the company. No such clause appeared in the present SPA and the warranty in the present case was not a warranty as to the defendants' knowledge (as was the case in Synthos).

The court found that the correct test required a single executive to have: (i) known the facts which made the warranty (as qualified by disclosure) false; (ii) had sufficient knowledge of the relevant warranty terms to appreciate the relevance of those facts (or to be reckless as to the terms of the warranty given); and (iii) known or been reckless as to whether the warranty was falsified by that knowledge.

Application to the facts: no fraud established

The court examined each executive and found that none was guilty of fraud or wilful misconduct. No single executive had the requisite knowledge. The court noted the size of the Johnson Matthey Group and the extent of the involvement of the executives in the sale, as well as the fact that the sale process could not be handled by a single individual or team and that multiple external advisors oversaw different parts of the process. The court concluded that a negligent failure to check disclosures is not the same as conscious awareness that a warranty is false and that disclosure is inadequate, and it was not reckless to rely on a proper process, in particular the warranty and disclosure process which was run by an external law firm and internal teams.

The court emphasised that none of the executives had any motive to act fraudulently and the disincentives to fraud were far more powerful than the incentives.

Observations on the conduct of the claim

The court criticised the manner in which the claim was pursued, noting that "the greater the number of instances of dishonesty alleged, the less plausible they became". Several claims had been brought and subsequently withdrawn, and unpleaded allegations of dishonesty were made against the defendants' witnesses during cross-examination. The court noted that:

"The claimant is undoubtedly entitled to feel aggrieved that there was no disclosure prior to sale of ... the facts that I have held should have been disclosed. However, the terms of the SPA which it signed precluded any claim in negligence or for simple breach of contract. In pursuit of redress, it has accordingly brought a high-stakes claim in fraud, specifically targeting four very senior executives of a major global company. These individuals were always improbable targets for a fraud of the nature alleged, yet the claim has been pursued against them with relentless aggression..."

Key takeaways and solutions

Importance of drafting: As a general point, the case underscores the importance of SPA drafting – definitions of "Disclosed", knowledge qualifications and attribution (see comments above on the difference between this case and Synthos), aligning with the W&I policy and the allocation of risk will determine whether a buyer has any remedy at all.

The remedial gap: It is possible for a gap to appear between the protection provided by the SPA through agreed warranties and indemnities and any W&I insurance which has been entered into by the buyer. If the W&I insurance does not cover fraud, but the SPA operates as it did in this case, then the buyer may fall within the gap if fraud cannot be established against the seller. Upon finding that none of the executives in this case were guilty of fraud, wilful misconduct or conscious dishonesty, the court commented: "If this leaves the Claimant without remedy, that is simply a consequence of the bargain that it struck."

No aggregation: The aggregation of innocent states of mind across different executives is impermissible to establish corporate dishonesty, absent an express contractual knowledge-attribution clause which provides otherwise. For buyers in corporate M&A transactions, where an SPA channels claims through a fraud-only gateway, proving fraud against a corporate seller will be extremely difficult unless there is an identifiable individual who knew all the facts, understood the warranties and fully appreciated the falsity. To mitigate this, buyers should consider including an express knowledge-attribution clause deeming the knowledge of specified named individuals to be that of the seller. The named individuals can extend, where necessary, beyond C-suite executives to operational management with day-to-day knowledge of the target. Individuals can be deemed to have made due and careful enquiries in their areas of responsibility.

Reassurance for senior executives: The court held that negligent failure to check disclosures is not equivalent to conscious awareness that a warranty is false or disclosure insufficient, and reliance on a proper process involving legal counsel is not reckless. The judgment provides reassurance that senior executives involved in a transaction on the sell-side are entitled to rely on the proper operation of a disclosure process run by their legal advisers, and the court will not impute dishonesty by stitching together fragments of knowledge held by other people.

Disclosure standards: The court found that the sellers' disclosure had failed to meet the contractual threshold of 'fair disclosure' because the disclosure letter did not adequately alert the buyer to the existence and significance of the competing offer that had triggered the price-match clause. This serves as a reminder that disclosures must provide sufficient detail to enable a buyer to assess the nature and scope of the matter in question.

Conduct in litigation: "relentless aggression" in litigation, the withdrawal of successive claims and pursuing unpleaded allegations may serve to undermine credibility and attract adverse comment from the court.

Retain residual recourse: Rather than a blanket waiver of warranty claims, buyers might retain the right to claim up to a modest cap (e.g. pegged to the W&I policy retention), providing some recourse if an insurer declines the claim.

Permission to appeal was granted, meaning that this matter may be considered by the Court of Appeal in due course. This may provide further guidance on the aggregation principle.

Expansion of corporate criminal liability after 29 June 2026

As a side note, corporate criminal liability will significantly expand from today – 29 June 2026 – to include all criminal offences committed by 'senior managers', which means it will no longer be only the offences of individuals who are the 'directing mind and will' of the organisation that lead to corporate criminal liability for the organisation itself. This new development increases the practical likelihood that corporate criminal liability will be established in cases of senior manager fraud or other misconduct and should also be borne in mind by parties during their due diligence and when negotiating SPA terms. For details, see Rewriting the rules on corporate criminal liability.