How Courts Interpret Deadlines In Commercial Contracts: SLD v PAK [2026]

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Key takeaway

The recent Commercial Court ruling in SLD v PAK [2026] EWHC 449 (Comm)warns businesses relying on time limits to enforce strict compliance. The decision confirms that missing a contractual deadline does not automatically constitute a “breach of condition” enabling a massive loss of bargain damages. Unless a contract explicitly designates a timeframe as a strict condition, the courts will likely interpret it as an innominate term, restricting the innocent party to the specific remedies outlined within the agreement. For those negotiating high-value deals, this shows that total commercial certainty requires precise, unambiguous drafting.

Are time limits in commercial contracts always absolute?

Time limits in commercial contracts are often treated as critical. Where a clause requires performance “no later than 120 days”, it is easy to assume that any breach will carry immediate and significant consequences. As SLD v PAK [2026] EWHC 449 (Comm) shows that assumption does not always hold.

In a dispute arising out of ten shipbuilding contracts for large container vessels, the Commercial Court was asked to decide whether a shipyard’s failure to provide refund guarantees within 120 days was a breach of condition. The answer mattered enormously. If it was a condition, the buyers could pursue loss of bargain damages approaching $1 billion. If not, they were limited to the contractual remedies.

The Court’s answer was clear: under English commercial law, a deadline is not, without more, a condition.

What is the background of the SLD v PAK commercial contracts dispute?

The contracts followed a familiar structure. Buyers were required to pay pre-delivery instalments, but those payments were only due once refund guarantees (RGs) had been provided by the yard. If the guarantees were not delivered within 120 days, the buyers had a contractual right to terminate.

The yard missed the deadline, and the buyers initiated the process of terminating the contract.

Where the dispute really began was in what followed. The buyers argued that the failure to provide RGs on time was a breach of condition, entitling them not just to terminate, but to recover substantial loss of bargain damages reflecting the increased market price of substitute vessels.

How did the contractual dispute unfold in the courts?

The arbitral tribunal had already concluded that the obligation to provide RGs within 120 days was an innominate term, not a condition, and that the breach was not repudiatory. The buyers were therefore confined to the contractual remedy: termination and recovery of sums paid.

On appeal under section 69 of the Arbitration Act 1996, Calver J upheld that conclusion in emphatic terms.

Why wasn’t the missed deadline treated as a breach of condition?

The Court’s reasoning is a useful distillation of the modern approach to contractual classification:

First, the starting point remains one of construction. Whether a term is a condition depends on the contract as a whole, not on labels like “commercial” or even the presence of a deadline.

Second, the modern default is caution. Courts are not “too ready” to interpret terms as conditions unless the contract clearly indicates that any breach, however trivial, should have serious consequences.

Third, while time stipulations can be conditions (as in Bunge v Tradax), that is not a rule. It depends on whether timely performance is essential to the contractual scheme. Here, it was not.

How did the “clean break” clause prevent loss of bargain damages?

Perhaps the most important feature of the case was the contractual architecture. The parties had not left remedies to implication. They had carefully agreed what should happen if things went wrong.

If refund guarantees were not provided on time, the buyers could terminate. And crucially, the contract went further: upon termination and refund, all obligations between the parties were discharged. That “clean break” provision proved decisive. It is difficult to reconcile a clause that wipes the slate clean with an argument that the same breach should also give rise to extensive common law damages. The Court was not prepared to superimpose a parallel regime where the parties had already agreed one.

Why did the lack of contractual interdependence matter?

The buyers’ central argument was that the refund guarantees were the financial cornerstone of the deal. Without them, they said, the contracts were fundamentally undermined.

The Court accepted their importance but not their legal consequence. The key point was that the contracts were structured so that instalments were not payable unless guarantees had been provided. In other words, the buyers’ money was never at risk.

The yard’s failure to provide RGs did not trigger a payment obligation, nor did it prevent the yard from continuing construction. This was not a Bunge-type situation where one party’s performance was impossible without timely action by the other. The contracts could and did continue to operate.

How did flexible deadlines undermine the buyers’ case?

Another point that will resonate with drafters: the 120-day deadline was not fixed. The buyers could extend it “from time to time”. That flexibility sat uneasily with any suggestion that time was of the essence. A deadline that one party can move at will is unlikely to be treated as a rigid condition.

How can businesses draft commercial contracts for greater certainty?

The result was commercially stark. The buyers were entitled to terminate, but only to recover what they had paid. Their claim for loss of bargain damages running to around $1 billion failed.

This decision sits comfortably within the broader trajectory of English law. The courts are increasingly reluctant to attach condition status to contractual terms unless the intention is clear. That reflects a desire to avoid disproportionate consequences flowing from relatively technical breaches.

For those drafting complex commercial contracts, the case carries a few clear messages:

If a time obligation is intended to be a condition, it needs to be expressed in clear terms, and the rest of the contract must support that intention. Courts will not infer it lightly.

Where parties construct a detailed remedial regime, particularly one that includes termination rights and a mutual discharge of obligations, that regime is likely to be treated as comprehensive. It may leave little room for additional common law remedies.

The concept of interdependence remains central. Where a contractual step is truly essential to performance, a time stipulation is more likely to be treated as a condition. Where the contract is designed to function without it, that argument becomes much harder to sustain.

All of this is to say that when it comes to complex commercial contracts, it is critical to get advice on drafting the right contractual provisions to achieve your business objectives.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.