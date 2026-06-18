Penalty Clauses In Commercial Contracts: When Compensation Becomes Unenforceable

English law gives commercial parties significant freedom to allocate risk and agree consequences for non-performance. However, a clause will be vulnerable if it operates as a punishment rather than a commercially...

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Key takeaway

English law gives commercial parties significant freedom to allocate risk and agree consequences for non-performance. However, a clause will be vulnerable if it operates as a punishment rather than a commercially justifiable protection of a legitimate interest. The key question is whether the consequence of breach is out of all proportion to the interest being protected.

Why do penalty clauses matter in commercial contracts?

Commercial contracts are, at their core, about risk allocation. If one party fails to perform, the other is entitled to be compensated. Where things become more nuanced is how far parties can go in agreeing, in advance, what that compensation should look like.

Most contracts attempt to deal with this upfront. Default interest, service credits, liquidated damages, forfeiture provisions - different labels, same objective. They are all trying to put a price on non-performance before it happens.

English law allows that but it draws a line. You can agree a mechanism for compensation. You cannot impose a penalty.

What is the modern test for unenforceable penalty clauses?

The Supreme Court addressed the issue directly in Cavendish Square Holding BV v Talal El Makdessi and ParkingEye Ltd v Beavis. In straightforward cases, a clause that reflects anticipated loss will usually be enforceable. The difficulty is that many commercial interests do not lend themselves to neat calculation.

The modern testis broader, and more commercially realistic. The question is whether the clause is justified by a legitimate interest, or whether it is, in substance, a punishment for breach.

Businesses do not only suffer measurable financial loss. They care about timing, cash flow, reputation, goodwill and certainty of performance. The courts recognise that. A clause can therefore go further than compensating loss and still be valid.

But there is a limit. If the consequence of breach is out of all proportion to what is being protected, the clause becomes vulnerable.

When does the penalty rule apply?

The penalty rule only applies to secondary obligations, those that arise because something has gone wrong. If the provision is part of the primary bargain, or is triggered by an event such as lawful termination, it may fall outside the doctrine entirely. That distinction is often where these disputes are won or lost.

The courts have also been clear that they will not be distracted by drafting labels. Calling something a “price adjustment” or a “primary obligation” will not save it if, in reality, it operates as a sanction for breach. Substance prevails.

At the same time, the judiciary has shown a consistent willingness to uphold properly negotiated commercial arrangements. Where parties are experienced, advised, and operating at arm’s length, there is a strong presumption that the agreed allocation of risk is legitimate. The decision in Permavent Ltd v Makin is a good example, a clause with real financial consequences was upheld because it was proportionate to the interest it protected.

We have considered how the English courts approach clear contractual waivers and enforcement rights, including the willingness of the courts to uphold commercially harsh outcomes where the contract wording is clear and unambiguous.

When will a compensation clause become commercially unjustifiable?

Clauses that are extravagant, indiscriminate, or commercially unjustifiable will still be struck down. The court will look at the context: what the clause is trying to achieve, how it was negotiated, and whether the outcome makes commercial sense.

In practice, the doctrine continues to cause difficulty because many clauses sit in the grey area. A significant payment on breach might be a reasonable attempt to quantify disruption, or it might be an aggressive deterrent. Often, it is both.

From a drafting perspective, what is the clause actually protecting? Why would ordinary damages be inadequate? And does the financial consequence align with the seriousness of the risk?

If those questions can be answered clearly, the clause is likely to hold. If not, it may well be characterised as penal.

Are deposits and non-refundable payments enforceable?

This issue frequently arises with deposits and “non-refundable” payments. A genuine deposit will generally be enforceable, but simply applying that label is not enough. If the sum is unusually large or bears little relation to any legitimate interest, the court may treat it as a penalty in all but name.

What drafting lessons should businesses take from the penalty rule?

There are also some familiar warning signs. Provisions that impose the same financial consequence regardless of the nature of the breach. Charges that escalate rapidly. Structures that allow for multiple recoveries in respect of the same default. All of these can push a clause beyond protection and into punishment.

The law in this area gives commercial parties significant freedom to structure their agreements and protect their position, but it imposes a clear discipline: the clause must be justifiable.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.