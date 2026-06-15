ARTICLE
15 June 2026

Company Law – Updated CGI Guidance On "Proper Purpose" When Requesting Register Of Members

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI – formerly known as ICSA) has published an updated version of its guidance note "Access to the register of members: proper purpose test". The note can be downloaded from the members’ section of the CGI website.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Barnaby Hinnigan,Isobel Hoyle,Gareth Sykes
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Barnaby Hinnigan’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Insurance industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Wealth Management, Employment and HR and Technology topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Finance and Tax Executives

The Chartered Governance Institute (CGI – formerly known as ICSA) has published an updated version of its guidance note "Access to the register of members: proper purpose test". The note can be downloaded from the members’ section of the CGI website.

When a company receives a request for access to its register of members, it must, within five working days, either comply with the request or apply to court for a direction that the request is not for a proper purpose in accordance with section 117 of the Companies Act 2006 (the Act). The Act does not define “proper purpose”, so the CGI produced a Guidance Note to provide an industry view on, and examples of, what should constitute a proper purpose and what is likely to be an improper purpose. This guidance has been updated over the years to reflect good practice and developments in precedent as set by various Courts.

The 2026 version of the Guidance Note takes into account the decisions of the High Court and the Court of Appeal since it was last updated in 2018, including Aviva plc v Litani LLC from 2025 (you can read more on the Aviva decision on our blog here).

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP assisted the CGI in updating the Guidance Note.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Barnaby Hinnigan
Barnaby Hinnigan
Photo of Isobel Hoyle
Isobel Hoyle
Photo of Alex Kay
Alex Kay
Photo of Gareth Sykes
Gareth Sykes
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More