The Role Of Corporate Advisory Boards: Distinguishing From Formal Governance

Summary

Tips for Businesses

Document each adviser’s role in a written advisory board agreement stating they have no legal authority or fiduciary duties. Avoid letting advisers vote, approve contracts, or attend formal board decisions, which risks shadow director status. Define confidentiality, IP, term, and any fees or equity clearly.

A corporate advisory board is an informal group of advisers who give a company strategic guidance. Under UK law, it holds no legal authority, owes no fiduciary duties, and needs no registration. A board of directors is different. It is a formal governance body whose members owe statutory duties under the Companies Act 2006, make binding decisions, and can face personal liability. Many UK business owners confuse the two, which creates governance and liability risks. Directors must register at Companies House and follow set appointment and removal procedures. Advisory board members join privately and carry minimal legal risk, unless they act as de facto or shadow directors. This article explains the key differences between the two, their roles, the legal implications, and how to use an advisory board well.

A corporate advisory board is an informal group of advisers who provide strategic guidance and expertise to a company. Unlike a board of directors, an advisory board has no legal authority or duties. The members serve in a purely consultative capacity, offering:

Advisory boards are particularly useful for small to medium-sized enterprises seeking experienced guidance without the formalities of a statutory board.

A board of directors is a formal governance body with legal responsibilities under the Companies Act 2006. Directors owe fiduciary duties to the company and must act in its best interests. The board has legal authority to make binding decisions on behalf of the company. Directors are personally liable for breaches of their duties. This formal structure carries significant legal weight and regulatory obligations that advisory boards do not possess.

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How Do Advisory Boards and Boards of Directors Differ?

The core difference is legal status: directors hold statutory authority and owe enforceable duties, while advisory board members only give advice to the company, which is free to ignore. The detail sits across four areas: decision making, fiduciary duties, appointment and liability.

Who Holds Decision-Making Power?

Directors have statutory authority to make binding decisions for the company. They can enter into contracts, approve transactions and direct company operations. Advisory board members have no such authority. Their role is to provide recommendations and guidance. The company’s management or board of directors retains full decision-making power. Management can accept or reject advisory board suggestions without legal consequences.

What Fiduciary Duties Do Directors Owe?

Company directors owe the general duties set out in the Companies Act 2006, including the duty to promote the success of the company and to exercise independent judgment. Companies Act 2006 requires a director to act in the way they consider, “in good faith, would be most likely to promote the success of the company”. Directors must avoid conflicts of interest and not accept benefits from third parties. They can face personal liability, disqualification, or criminal penalties for breaching these duties.

Advisory board members have no fiduciary duties to the company. They operate under contractual arrangements that define their limited role and responsibilities.

How Are Members Appointed and Removed?

Directors are formally appointed according to the company’s articles of association and must be registered at Companies House. Their appointment and removal follow statutory procedures under the Companies Act 2006. Advisory board members are appointed informally, often through a simple agreement or contract. There are no statutory requirements for their appointment, so companies have complete flexibility in selecting, appointing, and removing them.

Key Statistics The UK companies register held 5,427,787 companies at the end of March 2025. There were 801,864 UK company incorporations in the financial year ending March 2025, down 10% on the prior year. UK private limited companies have made up over 95% of the register for the past decade. Sources Companies House, Companies Register Activities April 2024 to March 2025 (2025)

When Does an Adviser Become a Shadow Director?

The biggest legal risk with an advisory board is an adviser crossing the line into directorship without being formally appointed. UK law recognises two ways this can happen.

A de facto director acts as a director in practice, even without an appointment. A shadow director is someone whose instructions the directors are accustomed to following.

Either status carries consequences. The person can become subject to the same statutory duties and personal liability as an appointed director under the Companies Act 2006, despite never signing a director’s appointment.

This matters because advisory board members are meant to advise, not decide. If an adviser starts approving transactions, voting on board decisions, or directing operations, a court or the company’s creditors may treat them as a director.

To avoid this, keep advisers out of formal decision-making. Record in the advisory board agreement that the member has no authority to bind the company. Make clear that management retains all decisions.

What Are the Liability and Insurance Risks?

Directors face potential personal liability for wrongful trading and fraudulent trading under the Insolvency Act 1986 and for breaches of duty. Companies typically obtain directors’ and officers’ (D&O) insurance to protect against such risks. Advisory board members generally face minimal liability because their role is non-binding. However, they could face liability if:

they hold themselves out as directors or act as de facto or shadow directors (a shadow director is someone whose instructions the directors are accustomed to follow, defined in the Companies Act 2006);

they give negligent professional advice where they owe a duty of care, for example, as a professional adviser; and

they breach their contractual obligations.

It is therefore sensible to set out the scope of their role in writing.

When Should You Establish an Advisory Board?

An advisory board is most valuable during periods of growth or transition, when you want experienced input without adding to your statutory board. Start-ups and scale-ups often benefit from advisers who have worked through similar challenges. Companies entering new markets can draw on advisers with relevant geographic or sector expertise. Advisory boards give you flexibility without the regulatory burden of expanding the formal board.

How Should You Structure Your Advisory Board?

Structure it around three things: the right members, clearly defined expectations, and a written agreement for each adviser.

Selecting Advisory Board Members

Choose advisers who complement your existing skills and fill knowledge gaps. Look for individuals with relevant industry experience, technical expertise, or valuable networks. Consider the diversity of thought and background to challenge assumptions. Ensure potential members understand the advisory nature of their role. Avoid appointing individuals who may have conflicts of interest with your business objectives.

Defining Roles and Expectations

Document the advisory board’s purpose and scope in writing. Specify the time commitment expected, including meeting frequency. Outline the topics and strategic areas where you want guidance. Define any confidentiality obligations and intellectual property considerations. Establish compensation arrangements, whether fees, equity, or other benefits. Clear expectations prevent misunderstandings and keep the relationship productive.

Formalising the Relationship

Use an advisory board agreement to document the relationship with each member. These agreements should make clear that members have no legal authority or fiduciary duties. Include provisions on confidentiality, intellectual property and the term of service. Specify the advisory nature of the role to avoid any suggestion of directorship. Proper documentation protects both the company and the advisers.

Key Takeaways

Corporate advisory boards serve a valuable but distinct role from formal boards of directors. Advisory boards provide strategic guidance and expertise without legal authority or fiduciary duties. Directors, by contrast, have statutory responsibilities, decision-making power, and potential personal liability under the Companies Act 2006. When you set up an advisory board, document the advisory nature of the role clearly to avoid any confusion with directorship. A properly structured advisory board can add real value while keeping your governance clear.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Seven Directors’ Duties Under the Companies Act 2006?

The Companies Act 2006 codifies seven general duties. These include acting within powers, promoting the company’s success, exercising independent judgement, exercising reasonable care and skill, avoiding conflicts of interest, not accepting benefits from third parties, and declaring interests in proposed transactions. When you set up an advisory board, document the advisory nature of the role clearly to avoid any confusion with directorship. A properly structured advisory board can add real value while keeping your governance clear.

Do Advisory Board Members Get Paid?

Advisory board members generally do not receive a salary, unlike directors who may be employed. They often receive a monthly fee for their time. Some companies cover expenses, or offer shares in exchange for the adviser’s involvement.

Does a Director Have to Be Registered With Companies House?

Yes. Formal directors must register at Companies House, and their details appear on the public record. A person can still count as a director if they perform the function of one, even without registration, as a de facto or shadow director.

Can an Advisory Board Member Be Sued?

Advisory board members face minimal liability because their role is non-binding. Risk arises if they act as de facto or shadow directors, give negligent professional advice where they owe a duty of care, or breach their contractual obligations.