Beyond Deregulation: How To Make Principles-based Regulation Work In Practice

Principles-based regulation offers a flexible alternative to rigid rulebooks by setting broad standards around values like integrity and fairness rather than prescribing specific steps.

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In our recent article, Why deregulation isn't the answer: re-focusing the value of good regulation, we explored how calls to "cut red tape" usually target the wrong enemy. It is not regulation itself that constrains growth, but poorly designed regulation - regimes that are overly prescriptive, slow to adapt or misaligned with the outcomes society expects. That article made the case for holding the line on high‑quality, values‑driven regulation, stressing that abandoning standards risks a "race to the bottom" that ultimately harms innovation, competitiveness and public trust.

This article takes the conversation a step further. We noted previously that principles‑based or values‑driven regulation is sometimes a better answer than prescriptive rulebooks - yet the term is frequently used without clarity. What exactly do we mean by principles‑based regulation? When does it work well and what design choices ensure it remains fair, enforceable and effective? And, crucially, how does it avoid becoming the kind of vague, burdensome or inconsistent framework that fuels future calls for deregulation?

Below, we explore the rationale, benefits, limitations and practical enablers of principles‑based regulatory models.

What is principles‑based regulation?

Principles‑based regulation sets broad standards, often expressed through judgemental or values‑based language such as integrity, fairness, transparency or safety‑by‑design, rather than dictating specific steps. This differs from outcome‑based regulation, which may prescribe technical outcomes to be achieved without specifying the process to achieve those outcomes. Principles‑based approaches focus less on measurable end‑states and more on the qualities and values that should inform decision‑making. Instead of prescribing processes A–F, it says: "apply sound judgment and uphold these values in pursuit of good outcomes."

Typically, this approach is supported by:

supervisory dialogue

thematic reviews

case‑study‑based guidance

evolving expectations as markets mature

It is not "light‑touch" regulation. It often requires more judgment, greater governance investment and stronger cultural alignment. But when designed well, it is more adaptable and innovation‑enabling than rigid rulebooks.

Why regulators choose principles‑based models

The primary attraction is adaptability. In markets where technology and business models evolve faster than legislation can, principles help regulators continue to steer behaviour effectively.

Principles-based approaches are also well-suited where regulators understand the harms they wish to prevent but are less familiar with the day-to-day practicalities of the industry. In such cases, prescribing specific processes may be impractical or counterproductive, making it more appropriate to set expectations around values and outcomes while leaving implementation to those with operational expertise.

The approach aims to:

align behaviour with the purpose of the law, not just literal compliance

encourage responsible judgment rather than box‑ticking

future‑proof frameworks as risks evolve

embed fairness, transparency and accountability in decision‑making

enable proportionate, risk‑based supervision

In rapidly evolving fields, such as AI, data ecosystems, digital platforms and cross‑border services, this flexibility becomes a strategic advantage.

Why principles-based regulation can outperform prescriptive rules (from a regulatory design perspective)

1. Greater flexibility and innovation

Organisations can meet outcomes in ways suited to their technology, operations and customers. New digital products and data uses can develop without waiting for legislative updates.

2. Future‑proofing

High‑level principles age more gracefully than detailed technical rules, reducing the need for constant statutory reform which, as noted in our earlier article, often triggers deregulatory backlash.

3. Cultural and outcome focus

Compliance becomes part of governance and risk culture, not just a checklist. Organisations must show how decisions support good customer, market or safety outcomes.

4. Potentially fewer technical loopholes

Broad, values-driven standards reduce opportunities to justify harmful conduct simply because "it wasn't explicitly prohibited". However, this benefit can be offset by increased disputes over the meaning of judgemental terms in specific contexts.

5. More proportionate supervision

Expectations can be calibrated to each organisation's size, complexity and risk profile, improving regulatory efficiency.

6. Ethical alignment and public trust

Principles reinforce integrity and transparency, strengthening confidence in markets and public services.

7. International interoperability

Shared principles help organisations navigate global markets where detailed rulebooks differ but underlying values align.

The challenges: where principles‑based regimes can falter

Principles‑based regulation is not automatically better. Without careful design, it can create uncertainty or inconsistency that fuels political pressure for deregulation.

Key challenges include:

Legal uncertainty and enforcement challenges : Open‑textured standards can leave organisations unclear about what "good" looks like, especially in emerging areas like generative AI. The vagueness of judgemental terms and the necessity for regulatory interpretation can also lead to more legal challenges to enforcement decisions.

: Open‑textured standards can leave organisations unclear about what "good" looks like, especially in emerging areas like generative AI. The vagueness of judgemental terms and the necessity for regulatory interpretation can also lead to more legal challenges to enforcement decisions. Inconsistent interpretation and enforcement : Different supervisors or organisations may interpret the same principle differently, undermining perceptions of fairness.

: Different supervisors or organisations may interpret the same principle differently, undermining perceptions of fairness. Hindsight bias and interpretive frustration : Outcome-focused rules can lead to retrospective judgments that businesses "should have known", creating anxiety around enforcement. Moreover, having established broad principles to preserve flexibility, regulators are often reluctant to provide clear and comprehensive guidance on interpretation for fear of closing down that flexibility. This can leave companies frustrated, with regulators appearing evasive or indecisive. An implicit approach of "you proceed and we'll tell you if we don't like it" is not one that businesses find reassuring.

: Outcome-focused rules can lead to retrospective judgments that businesses "should have known", creating anxiety around enforcement. Moreover, having established broad principles to preserve flexibility, regulators are often reluctant to provide clear and comprehensive guidance on interpretation for fear of closing down that flexibility. This can leave companies frustrated, with regulators appearing evasive or indecisive. An implicit approach of "you proceed and we'll tell you if we don't like it" is not one that businesses find reassuring. Governance and documentation burdens : Demonstrating compliance with broad principles often requires extensive risk assessments, audit trails and board oversight.

: Demonstrating compliance with broad principles often requires extensive risk assessments, audit trails and board oversight. Cultural dependency : Principles work only when leadership, incentives and capabilities align. Weak culture can make them seem vague or unenforceable.

: Principles work only when leadership, incentives and capabilities align. Weak culture can make them seem vague or unenforceable. Risk of regulatory forbearance : Vague standards can be applied too leniently or inconsistently, reducing deterrence.

: Vague standards can be applied too leniently or inconsistently, reducing deterrence. Level‑playing‑field concerns: Larger organisations may find it easier to interpret and operationalise broad principles than SMEs.

Understanding these risks is essential to prevent shortcomings in implementation from being misdiagnosed as problems with regulation itself.

Where principles‑based regulation works best

Regulators often turn to principles‑based models in areas with complex, fast‑moving or context‑specific risks, such as financial conduct, data protection, digital ecosystems, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and workplace health and safety. In these fields, prescribing detailed rules may be impractical, making principles the most viable - if not always the ideal - option.

However, principles‑based regulation also tends to work best in sectors with a high degree of cultural alignment, where practitioners share a clear sense of what "good" looks like. In professional regulation, for example, the Solicitors Regulation Authority's principles‑based approach succeeds largely because most solicitors have an intuitive understanding of acceptable versus questionable conduct. By contrast, in new or fast‑moving industries such as AI, cultural alignment may be limited, making principles‑based regulation more challenging to apply consistently — even if it remains the least worst option available.

In these fast moving fields, rigid rules quickly become outdated, and harms often arise from behaviours not yet captured by specific regulations.

By contrast, prescriptive rules remain essential where uniformity, precision or bright‑line standards are needed, for example:

prudential capital requirements

emissions limits

medical device specifications

product labelling

In practice, principles‑based and prescriptive models are complementary.

Design choices that make principles‑based regulation work

Effective regimes adopt a hybrid model: high‑level principles supported by targeted, non‑negotiable rules. Key enablers include:

A hybrid regulatory structure : Pairing broad principles with context‑appropriate technical rules provides certainty where stakes are highest without sacrificing flexibility. The balance will vary: some regulators may require extensive process rules and technical standards, supplemented by principles to address what falls outside them.

: Pairing broad principles with context‑appropriate technical rules provides certainty where stakes are highest without sacrificing flexibility. The balance will vary: some regulators may require extensive process rules and technical standards, supplemented by principles to address what falls outside them. Clear outcomes and metrics : Regulators articulate expected outcomes through examples, case studies, thematic findings and supervisory statements.

: Regulators articulate expected outcomes through examples, case studies, thematic findings and supervisory statements. Safe harbours and proportionality : Optional compliance pathways, especially for SMEs, offer confidence when following recognised good‑practice processes.

: Optional compliance pathways, especially for SMEs, offer confidence when following recognised good‑practice processes. Transparent supervisory dialogue : FAQs, enforcement summaries, speeches, and sandboxes reduce uncertainty and encourage consistent interpretation.

: FAQs, enforcement summaries, speeches, and sandboxes reduce uncertainty and encourage consistent interpretation. Strong accountability frameworks : Named responsibilities, attestations and documented decision‑making enhance predictability and reduce enforcement risk.

: Named responsibilities, attestations and documented decision‑making enhance predictability and reduce enforcement risk. Sandboxes and testbeds: Structured experimentation allows innovative technologies to develop without premature enforcement, giving regulators time to shape expectations.

Together, these mechanisms create a system that is clear, flexible and trusted.

Sector snapshots

Financial services

Outcomes‑focused duties, such as acting in good faith, delivering fair value and protecting vulnerable consumers, shape product design and remediation without imposing uniform processes.

Data protection

Principles like fairness, purpose limitation and accountability require risk‑based controls, DPIAs and dynamic governance suitable for fast‑moving digital environments.

Health and safety

The longstanding duty to reduce risks "so far as reasonably practicable" requires contextual judgment and proportionate controls, adapting as technologies and workplaces change.

What this means for in‑house legal and compliance teams

Principles‑based regulation demands more interpretive effort at the outset. Instead of following fixed checklists, teams must map regulatory outcomes to organisational risks, design proportionate controls and document the reasoning behind their approach.

Success depends on:

strong governance and leadership expectations

capability to apply principles consistently

a culture that values responsibility and judgment

continuous regulatory engagement

internal "case law" to promote consistency

targeted internal rules for higher‑risk areas

The goal is not fewer rules but better rules - and a clearer understanding of why they exist.

Principles set the destination, guidance lights the path

As we argued in our previous article, deregulation is not the solution. Weakening frameworks may appear business‑friendly, but it undermines trust, competitiveness and stability - often leading to more, not fewer, rules.

Principles‑based regulation offers a more resilient alternative in many contexts, balancing adaptability with accountability, ethical alignment with innovation, and proportionate supervision with public trust. However, it will not be appropriate or possible in all circumstances - for example, where legislation requires a regulator to set more detailed rules, or where bright‑line standards are essential. Where it is suitable, principles‑based regulation works best when built intentionally: supported by context‑appropriate prescriptive anchors, clear outcomes, transparent guidance, and strong cultural and supervisory foundations.

Done well, it does not dilute standards - it elevates them, focusing on behaviours and decisions that matter most while enabling innovation and strengthening long‑term confidence in markets and public services.

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