OFSI Updates Financial Sanctions Framework

On 9 February 2026 the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) issued updated guidance on financial sanctions enforcement and monetary penalties. The guidance, which follows a public consultation in 2025, highlights a number of changes in OFSI's approach to enforcement.

Of the various changes outlined in the guidance, the most notable reforms include:

Introduction of a new Assessment Matrix: OFSI have sought to clarify how sanctions cases will be assessed. A new four-tier model has been introduced to classify the severity of breaches and the conduct of offending parties. Depending on the tier that a breach falls into, the guidance provides an indication of the likely outcome of the case (which ranges from warning letters to criminal penalties). The guidance suggests that OFSI will take account of factors such as the “strategic priority” of the regime breached, the systems and controls in place to prevent the breach, and whether the breach is an isolated incident when determining what tier it should fall into.

What this means for Companies

The guidance reflects a clear desire on the part of OFSI to settle enforcement cases quickly and efficiently. Co-operation between OFSI and offending parties is central to OFSI's plan for achieving this. Where a company assists OFSI with its investigation and co-operates to settle any case against it, significant discounts of up to 70% may be achieved.

However, these discounts require companies to take action quickly. The timescales to be complied with are tight and can be easily missed. As such, it is crucial that companies ensure they have robust procedures in place to identify potential sanctions breaches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.