ARTICLE
24 December 2025

Capital Markets And Listing Regime – FCA Consultation On Listing Application Process And Other Minor Changes

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its Quarterly Consultation Paper 50 (CP 25/35), which includes proposals that aim...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Erica MacDonald,Mike Flockhart,Sarah Ries-Coward
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Erica MacDonald’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Antitrust/Competition Law and Environment topic(s)

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published its Quarterly Consultation Paper 50 (CP 25/35), which includes proposals that aim to simplify the listing application process and minor changes to the UK Listing Rules (UKLRs).

Ahead of the implementation of the new Public Offers and Admissions to Trading (POATRs) regime on 19 January 2026, the FCA is proposing amendments to UKLR 20 to reflect the fact that, under the new regime, a listing application will only be required for admissions of new securities. Further issuances of securities already listed will be automatically admitted without a new application. For further information about the new regime, see our blog posts here and here.

The FCA is also proposing other minor changes to the UKLRs, the new Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market sourcebook, the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the FCA Handbook's glossary of definitions. The changes include:

  • confirming that, on a significant transaction, the information that has to be disclosed can be included in a shareholder circular where one is being published;
  • adding guidance to make it clear that, on a related party transaction, the sponsor may take into account, but not rely on, the directors' commercial assessments, and that the requirement to make a supplementary notification ends when the transaction completes;
  • clarifying how to calculate free float when some of the shares are subject to a lock-up; and
  • clarifying the scope of certain prospectus exemptions.

The consultation on these points closes on 19 January 2026.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Erica MacDonald
Erica MacDonald
Photo of Mike Flockhart
Mike Flockhart
Photo of Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs
Photo of Sarah Ries-Coward
Sarah Ries-Coward
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More