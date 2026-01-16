CEOs Increasingly See Disruption As The Norm And Worry About Ability To Keep Pace With Change, According To AlixPartners' 2026 Disruption Index

85% of CEOs Say They Need More Support; Almost Half Fear Losing Their Jobs

LONDON AND NEW YORK (January 14, 2026) – AlixPartners 7th annual Disruption Index, surveying 3,200 CEOs and senior executives across 11 countries, found that CEOs are feeling the brunt of the pressure as uncertainty surges – 45% of CEOs say they fear losing their jobs and 40% reported feeling more anxious in their roles than last year. More than seven in ten (72%) say it's increasingly difficult to determine which disruptive forces to prioritize, up from 67% last year.

While executives report experiencing less pressure from disruptive forces than last year, they are still grappling with anxiety, insecurity, and uncertainty as they enter 2026. Additionally, CEOs say they are struggling with heightened anxiety because of internal challenges and the broader business landscape.

Inflation remains a significant concern, with half of all executives identifying it as one of the top disruptors impacting their business over the past year. Impending layoffs are also top of mind as continuous advancements in AI are forcing today's leaders to reevaluate their current workforce. AI on the other hand is rapidly shaping C-suite priorities as companies move from experimentation to implementation. CEOs are seeing the greatest opportunities in AI and machine learning, with 80% optimistic about the impact that AI is having on their company as a whole.

The CEO Divide

CEOs' heightened sense of anxiety hasn't filtered down to the rest of the C-suite. The report reveals a widening divide in the executive ranks: while 70% of CEOs report high levels of disruption, only 39% of other C-suite executives feel the same. More than half of CEOs believe their teams lack the agility to respond effectively, and worry their companies are not adapting fast enough.

As disruption and anxiety intensify, 85% of CEOs say they need greater professional and personal support and 45% of CEOs say they have fallen behind the curve in knowledge base and skillsets. CEOs are facing mounting pressure and increasingly bearing the weight of that accountability alone.

"CEOs are steering through an era defined by relentless macroeconomic headwinds and market volatility," said David Garfield, Co-CEO of AlixPartners. "In this climate, agility, and discernment aren't optional—they're essential for survival. Rather than shoulder the pressure alone, CEOs must drive urgency and alignment across their senior teams; this has become a defining leadership challenge, and one of the most critical determinants of sustained growth."

The AI Revolution: Is Pace an Asset?

Eight in ten executives report being optimistic about AI's long-term impact. Still, the Disruption Index shows a clear divergence in executive approaches to implementing this rapidly evolving technology.

Executives at companies that report leading in AI adoption say they are more anxious than their peers. They also score higher on their assessment of perceived disruption.

Adoption of agentic AI is accelerating. Half of growth leaders (51%) have widely implemented agentic AI, compared to just 14% of slower-growing companies.

Almost half of CEOs (44%) expect layoffs of 10% or more in the next five years as a result of AI. CEOs expect that within five years, 55% of job functions will be at least partially integrated with AI, particularly in customer service and operations, reflecting a continued push toward productivity and performance.

"Expectations around AI integration are redefining the C-suite agenda," said Rob Hornby, Co-CEO of AlixPartners. "However, monetizing AI and driving real tangible results requires greater focus and prioritization. History—from the industrial revolution to the dot-com era—shows us that technological disruption ultimately drives job creation and unlocks value. What it also shows us is that getting it right is frequently more important than doing it first."

The biggest obstacles to business model transformation include cultural resistance (43%), budget constraints (41%), lack of clarity or consensus (39%), and talent shortages (31%). Notably, optimism about AI tends to increase with company size, with larger organizations expressing greater confidence.

Growth Leaders' Playbook

Today's fastest-growing companies are distinguishing themselves through bold, strategic action in the face of ongoing economic uncertainty, according to the Disruption Index. Rather than waiting for stability or relying on outdated playbooks, these leaders recognize that disruption is here to stay—and they're moving decisively to secure long-term advantage.

Nearly three-quarters (73%) have already diversified their supplier and trading partner networks to address tariff challenges, compared to just 34% of slower-growing peers who remain focused on renegotiating existing terms.

Growth leaders are ramping up investments to strengthen resilience against global volatility with 55% of them increasing capital expenditures and expansion plans.

The transformation extends across every aspect of their business. According to the Disruption Index, growth leaders are evolving their product portfolios and intensifying investment in risk management and regulatory compliance—59% have boosted compliance spending, and 78% are changing strategies in response to U.S.-China relations, far outpacing their less agile competitors.

Notably, 83% have developed strategies to address new and shifting industrial policies, compared to only one in five among slower-growing companies. By embracing change and acting decisively, these companies are not only weathering uncertainty—they're positioning themselves for sustained success in a rapidly shifting global landscape.

"Throughout the last seven years of the AlixPartners Disruption Index, one principle has remained constant: leaders of the fastest-growing companies aren't just keeping pace with change, they're rewriting the playbook in real time," said AlixPartners' Executive Chairman Simon Freakley. "By reshoring operations, enhancing compliance, and navigating shifting geopolitical dynamics, these growth leaders demonstrate that decisive transformation isn't just a response to uncertainty – it's the foundation for enduring success."

The AlixPartners 2026 Disruption Index is available at alixpartners.com/disruption-index/.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.