Charity Commission Issues Updated Guidance On Changing Governing Documents

The Charity Commission has updated its guidance on how to make changes to a charity's governing document (guidance CC36). The purpose of this update is to clarify some legal requirements and improve usability.

The guidance now contains separate notes for charitable companies, CIOs, unincorporated associations and trusts, where previously unincorporated associations and trusts were combined.

The updated guidance includes greater detail about managing conflicts of interest (following the new conflicts guidance published earlier this year), giving notice of, or consulting on, changes, and benefits to trustees and others. For CIOs, charitable companies and unincorporated associations, there is also now further detail about the role of members in decisions.