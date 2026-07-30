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30 July 2026

Charity Commission Issues Updated Guidance On Changing Governing Documents

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The Charity Commission has revised its guidance on amending charity governing documents, introducing separate frameworks for different charity structures and expanding requirements around conflicts of interest, member consultation, and trustee benefits. These changes aim to clarify legal obligations and improve practical usability for charity administrators navigating constitutional amendments.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Olamide Olajide,Chris Priestley,Roger Waite
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The Charity Commission has updated its guidance on how to make changes to a charity's governing document (guidance CC36). The purpose of this update is to clarify some legal requirements and improve usability.

The guidance now contains separate notes for charitable companies, CIOs, unincorporated associations and trusts, where previously unincorporated associations and trusts were combined.

The updated guidance includes greater detail about managing conflicts of interest (following the new conflicts guidance published earlier this year), giving notice of, or consulting on, changes, and benefits to trustees and others. For CIOs, charitable companies and unincorporated associations, there is also now further detail about the role of members in decisions.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Authors
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Olamide Olajide
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Chris Priestley
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Philip Reed
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Roger Waite
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Alana Petraske
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