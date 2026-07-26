Corporate law update: 18 - 24 July

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Court examines test for good faith when discharging directors’ duties

The Supreme Court has held that a director of a company breached his duty under section 172 of the Companies Act 2006 when he failed to involve his fellow directors – and concealed information from them – regarding the process for achieving an exit, even though he genuinely believed it was the best course of action.

Saxon Woods Investments Ltd v Costa [2025] EWCA Civ 708 concerned a company owned by several investors. These included Mr Costa and Mr Uberoi, who were also directors.

The company and its shareholders had entered into a shareholders’ agreement (SHA), which committed the company and its investors to work together in good faith towards an exit no later than 31 December 2019.

Mr Costa and Mr Uberoi instructed a financial adviser to run a process to realise value in the company. In practice, Mr Costa controlled the sale process, liaising with the financial adviser and feeding only selected information back to the board.

The Supreme Court found that, by deliberately withholding information from his fellow directors and by unilaterally pursuing a course without involving the rest of the board, Mr Costa had breached his duties to the company, including his duty under section 172.

It held that a director’s duty under section 172 incorporates an element of good faith, which involves acting collectively with other board members and not concealing information from them. It does not give a director licence to do anything they want provided the director genuinely believes it will promote the company’s success.

The court also found that it is possible to act honestly and yet not be acting in good faith. Dishonesty is one element to consider when deciding whether a director has acted in good faith, but only as part of a broader, holistic assessment of the fiduciary duty of loyalty.

The court’s comments clarify that a director should be careful of withholding information from their fellow directors, even if they believe that to do so is the better course of action and is more likely to promote the company’s success.

You can read our separate article for more on the court’s decision that a director breached his duties when he took action unilaterally and deliberately withheld information from his fellow directors.

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