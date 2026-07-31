How To Be A GOOD Charity Volunteer (And Do It Well)

With over 6.5 million volunteers across England and Wales, the charity sector runs on goodwill, energy, with volunteers doing far more than folding fundraising envelopes at lightning speed and serving endless cups of coffee.

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The Volunteer's Guide to Getting It Right

With over 6.5 million volunteers across England and Wales, the charity sector runs on goodwill, energy, with volunteers doing far more than folding fundraising envelopes at lightning speed and serving endless cups of coffee.

With due respect to volunteers, we all know that many volunteering roles are far more sophisticated than this, after all, volunteers keep the third sector going in a multitude of ways from the volunteers in period costumes at Beamish, where some even drive steam engines, and the knowledgeable tour guides at many historical properties - who are often worthy of honorary Art History degrees, to the endless army of volunteers at many of the country's hospitals. Volunteers are, after all, the lifeblood of communities, but doing it well takes more than enthusiasm.

First, please appreciate that you are not an employee. You do not have a contract of employment, and you are not entitled to statutory employment protections like the minimum wage or unfair dismissal rights. That is not a shortcoming, it is what makes volunteering voluntary and the entire sector worthy of a CBE. But this distinct status comes with responsibilities. While you give your time freely, you still have obligations to the charity you serve. That said, it should be noted that you do not need a written employment contract to create employment status and an employment tribunal will look at the reality of your situation.

Nevertheless, under Data Protection legislation, all volunteers should be given a privacy notice detailing what personal data is collected, why it is needed, how it will be used and stored, who it may be shared with, how long it will be kept, and what rights volunteers have over their information (such as access, correction, and complaints).

Being a good volunteer means:

Honouring your commitments

Whilst you are not contractually bound, if you say you will turn up, and if you cannot attend due to overriding pressures, give reasonable notice. Your fellow volunteers and the charity's beneficiaries rely on you. In many charities, dozens, and in some case even hundreds, may have applied for your position.

Following policies

Every charity should have clear policies on conduct, data protection, health and safety, and safeguarding. Soon charities may have obligations under Martyn’s Law - UK’s Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025, designed to improve protective security and preparedness at public premises and events. Follow them carefully. They exist to protect everyone, including you.

Ensure that your offer letter is not the only source of your instructions

Usually, charities will have a volunteering handbook, or you may be given a volunteer agreement to sign – please read it! Know what’s expected of you just as much as you would as an employee. People rely on you. The part you play matters.

Take training seriously

All volunteers must complete minimum training in UK GDPR, including safe handling of personal data, and understanding new complaint routes to the charity under the Data (Use and Access) Act 2025, as well as health and safety requirements and safeguarding standards. In addition, charities will be required from the October to take all reasonable steps to protect employees from harassment and discrimination.

Whilst Part 5 of the Equality Act does only cover employees, training volunteers is likely to be required to comply with the charities requirements to take all reasonable steps to prevent sexual harassment and discrimination within the statutory protected characteristics, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, and sexual orientation as well as to protect themselves from Personal Injury liability.

Raising concerns appropriately

If you see something that worries you, behaviour that feels inappropriate, a safety risk, or a safeguarding concern, speak up. Your volunteer lead is there to listen. A good charity will never make you feel like a nuisance for raising a genuine concern. You may also need to check that the charity has undertaken any necessary DBS checks if you’re working with children or vulnerable people.

Some eligible volunteer DBS checks can be processed free of charge where the person meets the DBS definition of a volunteer and is not receiving payment beyond permitted expenses. The eligibility rules still apply in the same way as for paid roles.

DBS Checks Are Only One Part of Safeguarding

A DBS check alone cannot create a safe environment. A strong charity safeguarding approach also includes:

Clear volunteer roles and boundaries.

Appropriate training.

Supervision and support.

Accessible reporting routes.

A culture where concerns are acted upon.

A person may pass a DBS check and still require guidance, training, and accountability. Equally, where concerns arise, organisations should follow proper processes rather than relying only on a background check.

Expenses

Volunteers can be reimbursed for genuine out‑of‑pocket costs incurred while carrying out their role. You should not be left out of pocket. You will need to check your expenses policy to see what you can recover, typically, you are allowed:

Travel (public transport, mileage, parking)

Meals and refreshments while volunteering

Childcare or dependent care

Protective clothing or equipment

Phone, postage, admin costs

If the charity reimburses actual costs only, at a reasonable level there is usually no income tax or National Insurance payable. The charity will need to show that this training was necessary for your volunteering tasks. Some astute volunteers Gift Aid their expenses to help the charity. However, volunteers can only Gift Aid their expenses if they are first reimbursed and then formally donate the money back, simply waiving the expense entitlement does not count as a payment and so cannot qualify for Gift Aid.

When It Ends: The Offboarding Process

Not every volunteering journey lasts forever. Sometimes circumstances change, or the charity's needs shift or it simply is not the best use of your time. Sometimes it takes volunteering to discover who we are.

How you leave matters.

Here is the reality: some charities handle offboarding poorly. You might receive a brief, impersonal email thanking you for your time with no conversation, no feedback, no closure. It really shouldn’t happen, but it does. There is no formal requirement to notice on either side. Usually, your chosen Charity will ensure a smooth exit. Most understand thatvolunteers are not disposable. Even when a role ends, a volunteer remains a member of their community someone who believes in the charity's cause, who might donate, advocate, or return in future. Dismissive offboarding damages that relationship. A thoughtful one builds lasting goodwill. This works both way, try and give your chosen charity warning of your departure, this could mean a good reference for future job prospects.

Conclusion

Being a good volunteer means showing up, following the rules, and leaving with grace. And if you are on the receiving end of a poor exit, remember: your voice still matters. Because at the end of the day, the only thing volunteers should ever have to argue about is who gets the last custard cream, not whether their contribution was ever truly appreciated.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.