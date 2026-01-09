Quarterly Listed Company Update – What's New And What's Next? - January 2026

Welcome to the January 2026 edition of Travers Smith's Quarterly Listed Company Update. This issue highlights the latest regulatory developments and guidance relevant to listed companies, as well as key trends and practical points for consideration in the coming months. Our dedicated Listed Company Advisory Team offer practical support relevant to listed companies, including directors' duties and reporting obligations, corporate governance frameworks, and all aspects of market disclosure and stakeholder engagement.

Reminders:

18 November 2025: Identity verification requirements came into effect for newly appointed directors and PSCs, as well as those involved in incorporations. Existing directors and PSCs will need to provide confirmation of their verified status with the company's first annual confirmation statement filed after 18 November 2025. Companies House has also published guidance on its approach to non-compliance with these requirements and the use of its enforcement powers, emphasising that these will remain proportionate and that compliance will be encouraged through the provision of relevant information and guidance before enforcement action is taken. Further information about ECCTA can be found in our detailed briefing.

Actions:

Ensure that identity verification has been completed for all new directors and persons with significant control appointed after 18 November 2025. Arrange to confirm the verified status of all existing directors and PSCs in the company's first annual confirmation statement filed after that date.





Update internal compliance processes to mitigate enforcement risk.

1 January 2026: Provision 29 of the UK Corporate Governance Code 2024 (which introduces a new requirement for the board of directors of a company to provide a declaration on the effectiveness of material controls) has taken effect for financial years starting from 1 January 2026.

Actions:

Review and update internal controls frameworks to ensure material controls can be clearly evidenced and disclosed, supporting the new board declaration requirement for financial years beginning on or after 1 January 2026.





Educate the board and audit committee on their expanded responsibilities and begin preparing draft disclosure wording for the next annual report.

19 January 2026: The new public offers and admissions to trading regime comes into force on 19 January 2026. On the same date, the FCA's new sourcebook, Prospectus Rules: Admission to Trading on a Regulated Market (PRM), will come into force. Issuers with an existing listed class of securities will no longer need to apply for admission to listing for further issues of those securities under the UK Listing Rules. Admission to trading should be arranged directly with the relevant exchange. However, listing applications for entirely new classes of securities will still be required using updated Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") forms available here. In practice this means that issuers with shares already traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") and listed on the Official List of the FCA will no longer need to submit an application to both the FCA and the LSE when new shares of the same class are to be admitted – only an application to the LSE will be required.

Action: Update internal processes for further issues of existing listed securities, noting that applications now only need to be made to the LSE.

1. GC100 Guidance on Virtual Shareholder Meetings

On 8 December 2025, the GC100 published its Guidance for Virtual Meetings of Shareholders and an accompanying statement. In October 2024, it was announced (The UK's Modern Industrial Strategy) that the law with respect to virtual AGMs would be clarified, although as at the date of publication, no draft legislation has yet been put forward. In anticipation of this change, the GC100 has published best practice guidance for holding virtual meetings of shareholders, with the aim of ensuring that the quality and effectiveness of shareholder engagement in a virtual context are maintained for those companies already holding virtual meetings. The guidance includes recommendations that:

where the articles of association already permit virtual meetings, the company may wish to include a statement within the notice of the annual general meeting that the directors consider holding virtual meetings to be in the best interests of the company and its shareholders; and





where a company is seeking to amend its articles to permit virtual shareholder meetings, the company should consider proposing a time-limited authority for virtual meetings (after its articles have been amended). In this respect, a period of up to five years before seeking further approval for an indefinite period may be appropriate.

2. Pre-Emption Group Monitoring Report on Disapplying Pre-Emption Rights

On 9 December 2025, the Pre-Emption Group published its Annual Monitoring Report 2024-2025. The report indicates that more UK listed companies are taking advantage of the updated guidance under the 2022 Statement of Principles in seeking shareholder authority to disapply pre-emption rights in line with the enhanced general disapplication thresholds permitted under the guidelines, with 77.6% of FTSE 350 companies seeking this enhanced authority, up from 67.1% last year and 55.7% in the previous year. It also found that there are generally been strong investor support for the updated guidance, with 99.1% of all waiver resolutions passing.

3. Updated Institutional Investor Guidelines

ISS, Glass Lewis and Pensions UK (formerly the PLSA) have each recently published updated proxy voting guidelines for 2026. We have summarised the key changes made to the 2025 guidelines below.

ISS

The updates apply to shareholder meeting held on or after 1 February 2026. Changes include:

a clarificatory definition of what constitutes an in-person shareholders' meeting, i.e. a meeting in a specified location where the relevant persons are physically present enabling direct, in-person interaction;





reflecting the recent changes to the UK Listing Rules, including the removal of the requirement for companies to maintain written and legally binding relationship agreements with controlling shareholders and updates to policy language acknowledging the removal of the requirement for shareholder approval of most related-party transactions; and





an explicit expectation for companies to provide transparent explanations for leaver treatment with respect to any exit payments to departing directors to ensure alignment with market beset practices and investor expectations.

Glass Lewis

Key updates that Glass Lewis has made for 2026 include:

the approach to board and committee size recommendations to reflect that it will typically recommends shareholders vote against, rather than abstain from voting on, the re-election of the nomination committee chair if a board has more than 20 directors (with a continuation of a recommendation for abstention from voting for a board comprised of fewer than five directors), and the re-election of the audit and/or remuneration committee chair where the committee has fewer than the recommended number of members under the relevant provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code;





alignment of its policy on the re-election of the nomination committee chair with the FTSE Women Leaders Review targets; and





adding a description of its new proprietary pay-for-performance model, including score ranges, the individual tests comprised in the balanced scorecard, and information on the selection of peers, although noting that, while the outcome of this model may impact the analysis of a company's executive remuneration practices, its recommendations on the remuneration report and remuneration policy will continue to result from a holistic assessment of the company's remuneration structure, disclosure and practices as a whole, as well as other relevant external factors.

Pensions UK

Key updates that Pensions UK has made for 2026 include:

strengthened narrative on what good company behaviour looks like, including expectations around disclosure of frameworks, incident response, and board oversight, and strengthened voting recommendations in relation to AI and cybersecurity;





greater focus and strengthened guidance on social factors and workforce issues; and





a new section highlighting key emerging trends from the 2025 voting season, including rising governance scrutiny, the shifting ESG landscape, stalling momentum on climate stewardship, the US/UK executive pay gap and increased focus on AI governance, cybersecurity and virtual-only AGMs.

Action: Review updated 2026 proxy voting guidelines from ISS, Glass Lewis, and Pensions UK. Ensure AGM resolutions and disclosures align with revised guidelines.

4. Investment Association Principles of Remuneration

On 12 November 2025, the Investment Association (the "IA") confirmed in its letter as to remuneration committee chairs that there are no changes to its principles of remuneration (the "Principles") for 2026. The letter highlights certain areas of improvement with respect to the implementation of the Principles:

the use of company-specific rationales and explanations rather than boilerplate and generic justifications;





the use of benchmarking to justify remuneration increases and the importance of early consultation with investors and appropriate disclosure;





the expectation of IA members that approval for hybrid schemes (combining features of performances share plans and restricted shares plans) will only be used where there is a significant US footprint and/or competition for global talent;





the expectation of IA members that companies do not completely remove the deferral of annual bonuses to shares once shareholding guidelines are met due to the importance of this mechanism to operation malus and clawback provisions;





that it is best practice for performance criteria or underpins to remain in place for the life of an award and that they should not be waived, with consultation with shareholders and clear justification of the use of discretion to make adjustments in exceptional circumstances; and





the importance of early consultation with shareholders on material changes, with the IA intending to create a directory of IA member contacts for remuneration consultations to ensure that companies can reach appropriate contacts within their shareholders, and to re-establish collective meetings on remuneration proposals, which will be at the request of companies or investors.

Actions:

Use company-specific explanations in remuneration reports.





Ensure any benchmarking to justify executive remuneration increases is robust.





Continue to defer annual bonuses into shares even if shareholding requirements are met, maintain performance underpins for the life of awards





Engage in early consultation with shareholders on material remuneration changes.





Make full use of upcoming IA member contact directories and collective meeting opportunities for major remuneration proposals.

5. FRC Annual Review of Corporate Governance Reporting

On 13 November 2025, the FRC published its Annual Review of Corporate Governance Reporting, which analyses reporting trends and practices among 100 UK-listed companies against the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code. Going forward, annual reports will be reviewed against the 2024 UK Corporate Governance Code. The review notes that companies are increasingly providing clear, meaningful and context-specific explanations for departures from Code provisions. Other positive developments over the last five years include clear and transparent reporting in areas such as company purpose, culture and values, shareholder and stakeholder engagement, and diversity and inclusion, with a move towards more outcomes-based reporting, focusing less on the inclusion of lengthy policies and more on describing the actions taken during a given year, and the impact those actions have had.





An area of focus identified by the FRC for future reports is to ensure they are as concise as possible and particular areas for companies to consider include focus on board actions and outcomes, avoiding narrative without purpose, eliminating boilerplate language, avoiding duplication and minimising regulatory repetition without offering context or practice insight. Another area of focus is the extent to which companies are preparing for the implementation of the new Provision 29. Finally, FRC noted an increasing trend in reporting on board-level oversight of cyber risk and identification of cyber risk as a principle risk.

6. Audit Reform and Corporate Governance Bill

On 7 January 2026, the Department for Business and Trade confirmed that it does not intend to publish a draft Audit and Corporate Governance Reform Bill in the current session of Parliament and noted that priority is being given to measures that reduce administrative costs for business, including through the work being carried out on modernising corporate reporting. The Government originally announced its intention to publish the draft Bill in the 2024 King's Speech.

7. Supplier Payment Practice Reporting Requirements

Following the Government's consultation on changes to the law on late payment last year (for further details, see our briefing), the Companies (Directors' Report) (Payment Reporting) Regulations 2025 (the "Regulations") amending the Large and Medium-sized Companies and Groups (Accounts and Reports) Regulations 2008, and accompanying Explanatory Memorandum were published on 5 November 2025. The Regulations introduce introducing a new requirement for large companies to report annually on their payment practices and performance in relation to suppliers in their directors' reports. This requirement is effective for financial years beginning on or after that date.

This obligation will be in addition to the existing requirement to report on supplier payment practices via the Government portal under the Reporting on Payment Practice and Performance Regulations 2018, although the Government indicated in its July 2025 consultation that it intends to streamline these reporting regimes so that business would only be required to report via the Government portal once a year. In addition, the Government intends to launch a broader consultation on modernising corporate reporting this year and has indicated that it intends to make a number of changes to the reporting framework, including the removal of the requirement to prepare a directors' report.

Actions:

o Implement new processes to ensure annual board reporting on supplier payment practices as required under the Regulations, in addition to existing reporting via the Government portal.

o Monitor developments on prospective streamlining of reporting and possible removal of the directors' report requirement.

8. Changes to the Takeover Code published relating to dual class share structures, IPOs and share buybacks

Following its consultation on dual class share structures ("DCSS"), IPOs and share buybacks in 2025, the Takeover Panel published its Response Statement on 2 December 2025, setting out a new framework for the application of the Takeover Code to companies with DCSS, introducing new disclosure requirements for IPO admission documents in respect of any controlling shareholders and their concert parties, and clarifying the Code in relation to share buybacks, including, in relation to the disqualifying transactions regime, removing the restrictions on a company carrying out a share buyback under an annual shareholder authority. The amendments take effect on 4 February 2026.

9. LSE Discussion Paper Feedback Statement on Shaping the Future of AIM

In April 2025, the LSE released its discussion paper titled Shaping the Future of AIM, the purpose of which was to generate debate about the future development and evolution of AIM. On 21 November 2025, the LSE announced the publication of its Discussion Paper Feedback Statement on Shaping the Future of AIM. This outlined a number of measures, including some immediate changes which will be effected by derogation requests, including derogations from the existing gross capital class test and the profits class test, derogations from the AIM Rule 12 (substantial transactions) threshold from 10% to 25%; and, where a nominated advisor can demonstrate that an acquisition will not result in a fundamental change of business, the LSE may determine that the acquisition is a substantial transaction (under AIM Rule 12) and not a reverse takeover (under AIM Rule 14). For more information, see our key takeaways here.

10. Simplification of CSRD and CSDDD Proposals

In December 2025, provisional political agreement was reached by the European Parliament, the Council and the Commission on the Sustainability Omnibus, which streamlines the sustainability reporting and due diligence regimes established by the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD).

Key changes in both CSRD and CSDDD take significantly more companies out of scope of the legislation. With respect to CSRD, for non-EU companies, non-EU ultimate parents (other than financial holding companies) of groups with €450m net EU turnover or more (no employee threshold) will need to report via an obligation which sits with their EU subsidiary, where that subsidiary has a net turnover of €200m. Alternatively, an EU branch of a non-EU ultimate parent that generates a net turnover exceeding €200m must report for the group.

For the CSDDD, the threshold for non-EU companies now rests at €1.5bn of EU turnover. For corporate entities operating franchise models, the Omnibus retains thresholds based on royalties but increases these to €75m in EU royalties and €275m in EU turnover for non-EU companies.

For further information, see our briefing.

Actions

Assess whether your group remains in-scope under the CSRD and CSDDD. Prepare to adjust sustainability reporting and due diligence processes accordingly and monitor further regulatory clarification.





For UK companies with cross-border structures, clarify which subsidiary or branch has the ultimate reporting responsibility.

