ARTICLE
4 February 2026

Drafting Contracts – Key Lessons From 2025

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
In our annual contract law update we consider a number of interesting contract law cases from 2025 which highlighted key points for those involved...
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Julie Farley,John Taylor,Robert Moore
+1 Authors
In our annual contract law update we consider a number of interesting contract law cases from 2025 which highlighted key points for those involved in drafting or managing contracts.

The cases we have chosen deal with formation, interpretation, exclusion and limitation clauses, penalties, good faith and termination. In each case we give a brief summary of the facts and the court's decision, together with some practical tips.

The full briefing is available here.

We are hosting a contract update webinar at 1pm on Wednesday 11 February which will explore some of the cases in our briefing. Details of how to register can be found here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
