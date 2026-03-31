ARTICLE
31 March 2026

Public M&A – Our Latest Podcast On Offering Securities As Consideration On A Takeover

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
In the latest episode in our UK public M&A podcast series, we talk about takeovers where the bidder offers securities as consideration.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Antonia Kirkby,Michael Jacobs,Sarah Ries-Coward
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Antonia Kirkby’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • with readers working within the Banking & Credit industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Transport and Family and Matrimonial topic(s)
  • with Senior Company Executives, HR and Inhouse Counsel
  • in United Kingdom

In the latest episode in our UK public M&A podcast series, we talk about takeovers where the bidder offers securities as consideration.

We look at the issues that need to be considered under:

  • the new regime for offers of securities and prospectuses that came into force in January this year;
  • the Takeover Code; and
  • the UK Listing Rules.

We also discuss whether we are likely to see more offers with share consideration in light of the new prospectus regime.

To listen to the full conversation please visit SoundCloud, Spotify or Apple.

All episodes in our UK public M&A podcast series are available here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Antonia Kirkby
Antonia Kirkby
Photo of Michael Jacobs
Michael Jacobs
Photo of Robert Moore
Robert Moore
Photo of Sarah Ries-Coward
Sarah Ries-Coward
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More