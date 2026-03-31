Public M&A – Our Latest Podcast On Offering Securities As Consideration On A Takeover

Antonia Kirkby’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:

In the latest episode in our UK public M&A podcast series, we talk about takeovers where the bidder offers securities as consideration.

We look at the issues that need to be considered under:

the new regime for offers of securities and prospectuses that came into force in January this year;

the Takeover Code; and

the UK Listing Rules.

We also discuss whether we are likely to see more offers with share consideration in light of the new prospectus regime.

To listen to the full conversation please visit SoundCloud , Spotify or Apple .

All episodes in our UK public M&A podcast series are available here .

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.