Corporate Reporting – FRC Guidance On Comply Or Explain Reporting

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) has published guidance aimed at helping companies report on departures from provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code , under the Code's comply or explain framework.

Where companies do not comply with a provision in the Code, they are required under the UK Listing Rules to disclose that and give the reasons for non-compliance (UKLR 6.6.6(6)) – an approach known as "comply or explain". Concerns have been raised in the past that some companies are reporting full compliance where there have in fact been departures from a provision of the Code and also that some investors are favouring full compliance with the Code over a tailored, company-specific approach.

The FRC says a good explanation for a departure from the Code should:

set the context and background (including identifying the specific provision which has not been complied with);

give a convincing rationale for the approach being taken (i.e. why the departure was necessary);

consider any risks and describe any steps taken to mitigate the risks;

set out whether the company intends to comply, and if so when; and

be understandable and persuasive.

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