Corporate Governance – Preparing Your Annual Report And AGM Notice In 2026

A key focus for many UK listed companies at this time of year is finalising their annual report and preparing for their annual general meeting. We have published a snapshot which summarises the key developments arising over the last 12 months that impact the annual report published in 2026 and the forthcoming AGM.

The snapshot also highlights other hot topics and issues that should be on the agenda for governance professionals in 2026, including the wide ranging proposals to reform corporate reporting.

