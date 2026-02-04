ARTICLE
4 February 2026

Corporate Governance – Preparing Your Annual Report And AGM Notice In 2026

KL
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

Contributor

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP logo
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer is a world-leading global law firm, where our ambition is to help you achieve your goals. Exceptional client service and the pursuit of excellence are at our core. We invest in and care about our client relationships, which is why so many are longstanding. We enjoy breaking new ground, as we have for over 170 years. As a fully integrated transatlantic and transpacific firm, we are where you need us to be. Our footprint is extensive and committed across the world’s largest markets, key financial centres and major growth hubs. At our best tackling complexity and navigating change, we work alongside you on demanding litigation, exacting regulatory work and complex public and private market transactions. We are recognised as leading in these areas. We are immersed in the sectors and challenges that impact you. We are recognised as standing apart in energy, infrastructure and resources. And we’re focused on areas of growth that affect every business across the world.
Explore Firm Details
A key focus for many UK listed companies at this time of year is finalising their annual report and preparing for their annual general meeting.
United Kingdom Corporate/Commercial Law
Gareth Sykes,Isobel Hoyle,Roddy Martin
+1 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Gareth Sykes’s articles from Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Corporate/Commercial Law topic(s)
  • in United Kingdom
  • with readers working within the Business & Consumer Services and Media & Information industries
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP are most popular:
  • within Transport, Employment and HR and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • with Inhouse Counsel

A key focus for many UK listed companies at this time of year is finalising their annual report and preparing for their annual general meeting. We have published a snapshot which summarises the key developments arising over the last 12 months that impact the annual report published in 2026 and the forthcoming AGM.

The snapshot also highlights other hot topics and issues that should be on the agenda for governance professionals in 2026, including the wide ranging proposals to reform corporate reporting.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Gareth Sykes
Gareth Sykes
Photo of Isobel Hoyle
Isobel Hoyle
Photo of Stephen Wilkinson
Stephen Wilkinson
Photo of Roddy Martin
Roddy Martin
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More