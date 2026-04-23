Fundraising Regulator Issues Investigation Report Emphasising Importance Of Being Clear About How Donations Will Be Used

The Fundraising Regulator has published findings from its investigation into Anaphylaxis UK, revealing significant breaches in how the charity handled donations to the Owen Carey Memorial Fund. The case centers on whether funds raised by the Carey family were properly restricted and used according to donor expectations, raising critical questions about transparency in charitable fundraising and the responsibilities charities have toward volunteer fundraisers.

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The Fundraising Regulator has published the summary of its investigation into Anaphylaxis UK highlighting the importance of being clear about how donations will be used, especially where fundraising messaging may suggest funds are restricted. The investigation found that Anaphylaxis UK had made four breaches of the Code of Fundraising Practice.

The Fundraising Regulator launched its investigation following a complaint from the family of Owen Carey regarding the Owen Carey Memorial Fund, which had been set up following his death from anaphylaxis in 2017.

The complainant said their family raised money believing that the funds would be ring-fenced and used with their input. However, they discovered that the donations had not been restricted and were used instead to support the charity's general objectives.

Whilst the charity had considered the Carey family to be fundraising 'in aid of', rather than 'on behalf of', the charity, the Fundraising Regulator concluded that the family were acting as volunteer fundraisers for the charity – making the charity responsible for ensuring their compliance with the Code. The charity was therefore in breach by not properly providing them with appropriate information and support.

The JustGiving page for the memorial fund, which was established and managed by Anaphylaxis UK, did not specify that the funds raised would be for a specific purpose, but stated an intention to assist young adults specifically.

The Fundraising Regulator found that the page failed to provide sufficient information to enable donors to make an informed decision over their donations. The Fundraising Regulator also found that there was an undocumented condition introduced in the charity's communication with the family that they would have input regarding the use of funds. Accordingly, the charity did not use the donations for the purpose they were given. The Fundraising Regulator also found that the charity had been misleading in its communications.

The Fundraising Regulator has issued several recommendations following its investigation, including that Anaphylaxis UK review whether the Memorial Fund was spent on activities raising awareness amongst young adults, improve communication strategies it uses with donors who may be in vulnerable circumstances, and update its volunteer policy to emphasise the importance of 'on behalf of' fundraisers acting in accordance with the Code.

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