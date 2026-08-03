Company Law And M&A – UK Government Department DBT Renamed DBIST And Assumes Wider Responsibilities

The Investment Security Unit, which assesses transactions for national security risks, moves into expanded business department in Government reorganisation...

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The Investment Security Unit, which assesses transactions for national security risks, moves into expanded business department in Government reorganisation

The UK Government has announced a series of reorganisations of Government departments following the appointment of the new Prime Minister. As part of those changes, the Department for Business and Trade (DBT) will be renamed the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade (DBIST), reflecting its expanded remit across business, science, innovation and emerging sectors.

A number of functions currently located within the Cabinet Office will also transfer to policy departments. Most notably:

the Investment Security Unit, which administers the UK’s regime for screening transactions for national security risks under the National Security and Investment Act 2021, will move to DBIST; and

the Office for Equality and Opportunity – the department responsible for the Equality (Race and Disability) Bill, which includes provisions to mandate ethnicity and disability pay gap reporting (read more on our blog here) – will transfer to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

The Government has indicated that, where practicable, these changes take effect from 21 July 2026.

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